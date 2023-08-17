Pomona Cider Hosting Murder Mystery Dinner

Sleuth, snack and try to survive at the cidery's first murder mystery event, 'Til Death Do Us Part.

Pomona Cider Company is inviting guests to dig into a night of sleuthing– and a gourmet meal — at its upcoming murder mystery dinner, ‘Til Death Do Us Part.

The event, set for Wednesday, Aug. 30, promises to be all-consuming — in more ways than one. Chefs Katie Gabert and Sam Sandrin, who run the cidery’s culinary program, will prepare a three-course meal incorporating seasonal ingredients for diners to enjoy throughout the evening. Guests will attempt to solve the crime while working there way through the meal.

To start, guests can expect a fresh heirloom tomato and nasturtium salad with honeycomb and whipped blue cheese, followed by coffee-rubbed pork roast with smoked blackberry glaze and fried artichoke. A vegetarian entree includes summer vegetables and herbs atop coconut polenta and sprinkled with spicy hazelnut dukkah. Bright and tangy lemon sponge cake with raspberry preserves and woodruff (a sweet and earthy herb) buttercream will bring a sweet finish to the meal.

And though the event flyer is doused in blood-like red splatters, you’ll notice that the menu items are far from gruesome. That’s a departure from some of Gabert and Sandrin’s previous projects — namely, a halloween-themed pop-up that featured a lineup delightfully macabre including caviar-topped venison tartare with oysters, veal sweetbreads and a cheese course showered with deep red cherry coulis.

To accompany the meal, the team at Pomona will be serving a Manhattan infused with cider from its on-site fermentation setup. The craft cocktail is equal parts sweet and strong — an ideal combination to toast the approaching change of seasons.

The event will also feature a photo booth and prizes for the best-dressed guests.

‘Til Death Do Us Part is “one of many” murder mystery dinners the East Side cidery plans to host in the future, the company wrote in a social media post.

The dinner will take place at Pomona Cider, 2163 N. Farwell Ave. from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Seating is limited, and tickets can be purchased online. Individual tickets are $100. For groups, a $400 VIP option is good for four tickets, plus a pitcher of cider for the table.