The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Paper Table Leaves Tenants Owing Thousands With Shuttered Restaurants, Broken Dreams
Tenants charge company fails to deliver on key services, but still charges exorbitant prices.
Aug 2nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
2. Food Trucks Banned On Portion of W. Silver Spring Drive
Alderman says grills, pop-up shoe sales have occurred on busy street.
Jul 31st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
3. China Lights Festival Will Return Next Month
Popular art and cultural experience returns to Milwaukee area for the sixth time.
Aug 1st, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
4. May “Groundbreaking” Planned For $75 Million Theater Center
Milwaukee Rep will need to move some shows off-site while Associated Bank Theater Center is constructed.
Aug 2nd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Hot Pot, BBQ For Farwell Avenue
Back Street, a Chinese-Korean restaurant, would open next door to Good City Brewing.
Aug 3rd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
6. Milwaukee Company Backs Out of Buying Northridge Mall
Phoenix Investors had secured the troubled property, but city opposed its redevelopment plans.
Jul 28th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Rock & Brews Opens at Potawatomi
KISS frontmen Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons cut the ribbon for the rock-and-roll restaurant.
Aug 1st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
8. Friday Photos: Construction Underway On First Iron District Building
Michigan Street Commons will add new apartments to southwest corner of Downtown.
Aug 4th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
9. MKE County: Sheriff’s Deputy Is Again Sending Controversial Emails To Politicians
The deputy was suspended in 2021 for sending emails to politicians that identified him as Milwaukee deputy.
Aug 3rd, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
10. Paloma Opening Second Location, This Time in Bay View
Washington Heights restaurant will open second location at north end of southside neighborhood.
Jul 31st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
1. Protected bike lanes coming to busy east side locations
Aug 3rd, 2023 by Ald. Jonathan Brostoff
2. Condemning the Attack in Cathedral Square Park
Aug 4th, 2023 by State Sen. Tim Carpenter
3. To be clear: My position on Northridge property
Statement of Alderwoman Larresa Taylor August 2, 2023
Aug 2nd, 2023 by Ald. Larresa Taylor
6. Downtown Employee Appreciation Week kicks off August 14
Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 to host free lunches, Office Challenge Games, giveaways and more, Aug. 14 – 18
Aug 1st, 2023 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21
8. Michelle LoRicco joins First Stage as new Associate Artistic Director
Position will play critical role in new play development, casting and community engagement as First Stage moves forward
Jul 19th, 2023 by First Stage
10. Bronzeville Week celebration set for August 5-12, 2023
Sep 26th, 2022 by Ald. Milele Coggs
