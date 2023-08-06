Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Aug 6th, 2023 07:00 am

Paper Table Leaves Tenants Owing Thousands With Shuttered Restaurants, Broken Dreams

Tenants charge company fails to deliver on key services, but still charges exorbitant prices.

Aug 2nd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Food Trucks Banned On Portion of W. Silver Spring Drive

Alderman says grills, pop-up shoe sales have occurred on busy street.

Jul 31st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

China Lights Festival Will Return Next Month

Popular art and cultural experience returns to Milwaukee area for the sixth time.

Aug 1st, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

May “Groundbreaking” Planned For $75 Million Theater Center

Milwaukee Rep will need to move some shows off-site while Associated Bank Theater Center is constructed.

Aug 2nd, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Hot Pot, BBQ For Farwell Avenue

Back Street, a Chinese-Korean restaurant, would open next door to Good City Brewing.

Aug 3rd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Milwaukee Company Backs Out of Buying Northridge Mall

Phoenix Investors had secured the troubled property, but city opposed its redevelopment plans.

Jul 28th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Rock & Brews Opens at Potawatomi

KISS frontmen Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons cut the ribbon for the rock-and-roll restaurant.

Aug 1st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Friday Photos: Construction Underway On First Iron District Building

Michigan Street Commons will add new apartments to southwest corner of Downtown.

Aug 4th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: Sheriff’s Deputy Is Again Sending Controversial Emails To Politicians

The deputy was suspended in 2021 for sending emails to politicians that identified him as Milwaukee deputy.

Aug 3rd, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

Paloma Opening Second Location, This Time in Bay View

Washington Heights restaurant will open second location at north end of southside neighborhood.

Jul 31st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Protected bike lanes coming to busy east side locations

Aug 3rd, 2023 by Ald. Jonathan Brostoff

Condemning the Attack in Cathedral Square Park

Aug 4th, 2023 by State Sen. Tim Carpenter

To be clear: My position on Northridge property

3. To be clear: My position on Northridge property

Statement of Alderwoman Larresa Taylor August 2, 2023

Aug 2nd, 2023 by Ald. Larresa Taylor

Congresswoman Gwen Moore and Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky Introduce the COLAs Don’t Count Act

Jul 28th, 2023 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

Sales from vehicles now illegal along stretch of W. Silver Spring Dr.

Jul 31st, 2023 by Ald. Mark Chambers, Jr.

Downtown Employee Appreciation Week kicks off August 14

6. Downtown Employee Appreciation Week kicks off August 14

Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 to host free lunches, Office Challenge Games, giveaways and more, Aug. 14 – 18

Aug 1st, 2023 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Michelle LoRicco joins First Stage as new Associate Artistic Director

Position will play critical role in new play development, casting and community engagement as First Stage moves forward

Jul 19th, 2023 by First Stage

Fitzgerald Co-Leads Letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan Regarding Waste of Taxpayer Dollars

Jul 28th, 2023 by U.S. Rep Scott Fitzgerald

Bronzeville Week celebration set for August 5-12, 2023

Sep 26th, 2022 by Ald. Milele Coggs

