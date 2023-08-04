41 Breweries Will Participate In 7th Annual Wisconsin IPA Fest

Held at Third Space, festival is a draw for craft beer lovers.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Love ’em or hate ’em, IPAs have a strong following among craft beer lovers. So much so that the hoppy brews — known for their bitter, floral, earthy, citrusy, piney or fruity flavor profiles — have earned themselves a recurring slot within Milwaukee’s summer festival lineup.

Wisconsin IPA Fest will return for its seventh installment this Saturday, Aug. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Third Space Brewing Company, 1505 W. St. Paul Ave.

This year, 41 breweries from across the state will participate in the competition-based festival. Each participating brewery will be able to submit just one beer for judging, but may offer up to four for sampling at the festival.

Speaking of sampling, attendees will be able to do just that for the duration of the fest. Upon entry, general admissions ticket holders will receive a Wisconsin IPA Fest sampling glass, good for unlimited samples of the more than 130 featured offerings.

Not a fan of IPAs? The event will also feature more than 40 non-IPA beers. “Wisconsin IPA Fest is for beer drinkers of all kinds,” Third Space noted on its website.

Those who choose not to drink can instead purchase a $20 designated driver ticket (compared to $50 general admission) to receive free, non-alcoholic beverages throughout the event.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

VIP tickets, $85 each, include early entry and a host of extra perks, but are already sold out online.

Aside from plentiful beer, the festival will feature an on-site DJ and bites from food truck favorites Nadi Plates, Tots on the Street and Twisted Plants.

Judging will take place in three rounds, with winners to be announced at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The first phase of judging was completed Wednesday night, with a panel of professional, impartial judges narrowing the field of 42 beers down to just five finalists.

A second round, led by industry peers, will be held Friday evening at the brewer’s reception.

Two winning beers will be crowned at 4 p.m. Saturday: an overall champion and the people’s choice award.

At the 2022 event, Beloit-based G5 took home top prize with its Anonymous Caller brew. In second place was City Lights Brewing Co.‘s Hazy IPA and in third, Empires of the Mind from Hacienda Beer Co. Vennture Brew Co.‘s I Love That For You Cold IPA secured the people’s choice award.

After the day’s excitement, attendees are encouraged to enlist their designated drivers for a ride to the after-party, which will be held at Up-Down Milwaukee, 615 E. Brady St.

A full list of participating breweries for 2023 is available to view online. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Photos