Taproom and Beer Garden Proposed Near Havenwoods State Forest

Latest of several proposals following 2020 closure of manufacturer Pereles Bros., Inc.

Wisconsin’s only urban state forest could soon have its own beer garden. Havenwoods Taproom and Beer Garden, named for the nearby, 237-acre forest, is proposed to open this fall at 5840 N. 60th St.

The upcoming business would feature both indoor and outdoor bars serving a rotating selection of craft beers, as well as a 12,000-square-foot outdoor beer garden with a walking trail that extends into a five-acre portion of Havenwoods State Forest.

Heading up the project is Chase Jaffray, a longtime beer enthusiast who said he’s been on the lookout for an opportunity to finally dive into the industry.

“Everything kind of aligned,” said the self-described beer garden connoisseur of his newest venture.

The taproom and beer garden will operate independently, meaning it will be able to offer a variety of brews sourced from purveyors throughout the city, state and across the country, Jaffray said.

“We’re just looking to make a space for people, friends and family to come hang out,” he said, noting that the beer garden will be a dog-friendly space. He also plans to host a rotating lineup of food trucks and a shipping container bar in an alleyway between the taproom and beer garden.

Work is soon to begin on the taproom, which will occupy the northwest corner of the 45,818-square-foot warehouse previously occupied by Pereles Bros., Inc., a plastic injection molding service. Jaffray said he plans to install a bar, tap lines, seating and other aesthetic updates within the space.

Jaffray is aiming to open the beer garden and taproom to the public between October and December, depending on the buildout and licensing timeline. A liquor license for the business is pending approval by the Milwaukee Common Council.

Once open, proposed hours for the taproom and beer garden would be Wednesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For updates and information regarding the grand opening and future events, follow Havenwoods Taproom and Beer Garden on Facebook and Instagram.

A similar plan for the same property was proposed by Havenwoods Collective LLC in 2022. The project, which never came to fruition, would have included a brewery, beer garden, dog park and food truck park.

Pereles Bros. closed in October 2020, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as a principal cause. City assessment records show that an LLC affiliated with Thomas Dorairaj purchased the property in 2022.

Dorairaj, founder and CEO of Brew City Distribution, planned to expand his business into the larger facility, according to documents submitted to the city. In April, Dorairaj requested a construction permit on behalf of Bert & Tom, LLC for a coffee bar at the address.

