Mayor’s Political Director Steps Down, Leaves Nation Consulting

A leader in Milwaukee and Wisconsin politics is stepping back from campaigning, at least for now.

Sachin Chheda is stepping down from his 17-year role as a partner at Nation Consulting. The firm announced the change in a press release Wednesday.

“I’m excited about the future, but it’s a bittersweet departure, because Nation Consulting has been my professional home and the source of some of my deepest personal friendships for almost two decades,” said Chheda in a statement. “I know the firm will continue to be Wisconsin’s best political and communications firm for many years to come.”

Chheda served as political director for Mayor Cavalier Johnson and continued in that role following Johnson’s 2022 election. He also worked on several local and statewide campaigns and led the Fair Elections Project. Chheda served as campaign manager for the Supreme Court campaigns of Rebecca F. Dallet and Jill Karofsky and state education superintendent campaigns for Tony Evers and Jill Underly. He was a campaign advisor for Janet Protasiewicz‘s spring Supreme Court campaign.

Founder Thad Nation and partner Jason Rae will continue to lead the consulting firm. Chheda, 49, said he will spend the next few months traveling,

“Thad has been a mentor, a colleague, a friend, and a partner in every sense of the word,” said Chheda. “And I’ve seen Jason grow from an intern, to an associate, to a partner, to Milwaukee’s strongest advocate for equality and a business leader in his own right. They will remain friends and confidants for life.”

Prior to his role with Nation, Chheda held multiple roles with Governor Jim Doyle‘s office. He previously played a key role in Doyle’s 2002 gubernatorial campaign.

“It’s hard to imagine this firm without Sachin, who has been by my side for my entire time in Wisconsin and has helped change the course of our state for the better,” said Nation. “He led winning campaigns for State Supreme Court, Superintendent of Public Instruction, and countless state and local candidates. He has been a leader on so many critical issue campaigns, including advocating for a stronger democracy, ending the death penalty nationally, fighting for a more inclusive economy and making sure we invest in education. Sachin will stay a good friend and will always have a positive effect in all he does.”

Chheda lives with his family in Milwaukee.

“I’m going to spend the next couple of months traveling, working on a couple of business ideas and firming up what’s next,” said Chheda. “Next week is about celebrating the investitures of Justice Protasiewicz and Judge [Sara Geenen], and I know Nation Consulting will keep working to make Milwaukee, Wisconsin and America stronger for many years to come. The future is bright!”

Mayor Johnson, a Nation client since 2016 aldermanic campaign, said he will continue to work with Nation Consulting following Chheda’s departure. Johnson, who faces a spring 2024 re-election bid, said he will be working more closely with Thad Nation.

The consulting firm is based in a historic farmhouse on the city’s West Side.