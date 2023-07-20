Potawatomi Announces Opening Date for Rock & Brews

KISS frontmen Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons will attend ribbon-cutting for the rock-and-roll-themed restaurant.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The stage is set for Potawatomi Hotel & Casino‘s newest restaurant to officially make its debut. Rock & Brews, a restaurant created by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS, will officially open on Aug. 1, marking the first of what is sure to be many “Crazy Crazy Nights” in the Menomonee Valley.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will be present at the grand opening to assist Forest County Potawatomi Chairman James Crawford in an 11 a.m. ribbon cutting. The ceremony will also feature a performance from PRISS, a Los Angeles-based KISS tribute band.

The restaurant will open its doors to the public at 3 p.m.

On the menu, guests will find a lineup of approachable dishes including burgers, salads, sandwiches, wings and pizzas. Sides such as fries, onion rings and fried mozzarella will also be available.

To drink, the restaurant will offer wine, cocktails and 52 tap beers including a handful of local brews.

Rock & Brews is located just past the skywalk entrance on the third floor and features seating for more than 200 guests. Meals at the restaurant will come with entertainment included, thanks to screens throughout the dining room that will display rock concert footage.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

There’s also a stage for live performances and a double-sided bar with gaming machines, Potawatomi noted in a May 2022 news release. A private dining room will be available to rent for parties and events.

Potawatomi’s Rock & Brews will be the 22nd location for the rock-and-roll-themed restaurant chain, which was established in California in 2010.

The upcoming restaurant is the latest in the hotel and casino’s ongoing renovation project — the cost of which has publicly climbed from $100 million to $190 million. It will also be the first phase of the project to open, along with Cream City Coffee and two new gaming areas. A temporary sports book opened earlier this year.

Since the beginning of 2023, Potawatomi has revamped its dining operations with a number of new concepts, as well as improvements to existing restaurants.

Dream Dance Steakhouse reopened in January after a three-year hiatus, offering steaks, seafood and pasta, as well as more than 400 wine selections including 20 available by the glass.

RuYi, the longtime pan-Asian restaurant, introduced a new menu and chef, and reopened its sushi bar in March.

The Potawatomi Marketplace brought a handful of new, quick-service eateries to the casino in May. Three of the seven planned concepts have already opened.

Two additional concepts, Street Eatz and Firekeepers Social are in the works on the casino’s third floor.

Potawatomi is also home to Canal Street Cafe, The Curve Bar, Bar 360 and a Stone Creek Coffee kiosk.