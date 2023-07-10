Sweetgreen Sets Opening Date

National chain's salad bar in Third Ward will welcome its first guests on July 18.

Sweetgreen is on the homestretch to opening its first Wisconsin location, with plans to debut its colorful, plant-forward bowls in the Historic Third Ward neighborhood starting on July 18.

The upcoming restaurant, which was first announced in January, has spent the past several months transforming the former Hudson Business Lounge, 310 E. Buffalo St., into a fast-casual eatery.

The nearly-finished interior features white tiled walls, art from Wisconsin painter Tom Berenz and plenty of indoor and outdoor seating that overlooks bustling Broadway.

Georgetown graduates Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet and Nathaniel Ru launched the chain in 2007, opening the first location near their alma mater’s campus. Since then, the Los Angeles-based chain has grown to include approximately 175 locations nationwide.

The fast-growing chain bills itself as ‘farm-to-table fast food,’ offering grain bowls, salads and sides crafted with locally-sourced ingredients.

The health-focused menu rotates five times annually to highlight seasonal produce. Top picks for summer include the peach and goat cheese bowl with shredded kale, spring mix, basil, cucumber, toasted almonds and mint; a cookout-inspired barbeque chicken salad topped with cabbage, apples, tortilla chips and served with green goddess ranch and honey bbq sauce; and the hearty chicken teriyaki bowl, featuring raw and roasted vegetables, blackened chicken and warm wild rice.

Year-round favorites include the harvest bowl, kale caesar salad and the chicken pesto parm bowl.

Alongside its entree-sized salads, grain bowls and plates, Sweetgreen offers sides such as roasted sweet potatoes and rosemary focaccia, as well as desserts and health-focused drinks including kombucha, tea and prebiotic soda.

Sweetgreen’s main offerings range in price from $9 to $13. The restaurant also offers mobile ordering and rewards through its app.

Ahead of next week’s grand opening, Sweetgreen will welcome guests for a soft opening starting this Friday, July 14. Those who wish to attend must download the Sweetgreen app and create an account, then reserve a spot online.

Can’t make it to the soft opening? There’s also the option to sign up for a $5 credit to use during opening week. Further instructions are available online.

Milwaukee’s Sweetgreen is among a wave of new locations planned for the state. Restaurants at The Corners of Brookfield and in Madison are expected to open later this year, according to a news release.

The Third Ward restaurant will occupy a 3,100-square-foot, corner retail space that shares an intersection with Edie Boutique, Anthropologie and a Verizon store. The building’s upper floors house residential and office space.