Tots on the Street Finds Permanent Spot

Gourmet tater tot truck will begin long-term stay at Bad Moon Saloon in Tippecanoe, while doing pop ups at local events.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s been a fully-loaded few days for Tots on the Street; the potato-focused food truck followed up a lively shift at the season’s first Milwaukee Night Market with two big announcements ahead of the weekend.

Friday morning, Tots on the Street unveiled a brand new food truck, bringing its fleet up to three. The business also shared plans to partner with Bad Moon Saloon, putting down permanent roots near the tavern’s patio and offering tots to tavern-goers on a regular basis.

“We’re always at events — and I love that, because we’ve been able to meet a ton of people throughout Milwaukee and Wisconsin in general,” said owner Hannah Kopplin. “But I really wanted to have a spot where people could kind of come to us.”

An additional nudge came from the original Tots on the Street truck, which isn’t always inclined to cooperate with the rigors of the mobile business.

“She’s vintage,” Kopplin said of the vehicle. “And she’s acting vintage, so she’s not trying to drive anymore.”

During her search for a more permanent location, Kopplin connected with Bad Moon Saloon owners Chris and Kristin Graves, who filled her in on their plan to revamp the bar’s extensive backyard area.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Kopplin, who has previously partnered with the couple for events, immediately saw the potential for a collaboration. “It was like best of both worlds,” she said.

In the long term, the two businesses hope to collaborate in hosting events — especially weddings — in the outdoor space, with the tavern supplying drinks and Tots on the Street serving food.

Tots on the Street kicked off its residency on the back patio at the tavern, 4035 S. Clement Ave., with a grand opening on Friday, June 16 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The truck also opened Saturday, coinciding with One Trick Pony, a pop-up flea market featuring more than 60 vintage and handmade vendors that is also held at the tavern.

Now, Tots on the Street will be easing into operations at the tavern, with permanent hours to be announced at a later date.

The other two trucks will continue making appearances at events throughout the Milwaukee area, including the Milwaukee Night Market, farmers markets and more.

Updates regarding hours for the Bad Moon food truck and upcoming appearances will be posted to the Tots on the Street Facebook and Instagram pages.