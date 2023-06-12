Get a free voucher for unique walking tour valued at $40, while supplies last.

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a limited number of vouchers available for a free Architecture Milwaukee tour this June. A $40 value.

Architecture Milwaukee tours are led by Wendy Bright.

Bright’s walking tours are based on over two decades of experience teaching architecture and history — not often in the classroom, but from the sidewalk, boats, buses, cars and even L trains in Chicago. Bright got her start as a Historic Milwaukee docent, worked as a docent at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, was a tour guide for Rick Steves in Europe and worked as a certified Chicago tour guide for a number of years.

Back in her hometown of Milwaukee, she’s offering a number of Architecture Milwaukee tours:

Saturdays

Historic Third Ward in the Morning, 7:30 a.m.

Heart of Milwaukee Downtown Architecture, 10:30 a.m.

Downtown Art Deco, 1:30 p.m. (This one has the added bonus of starting at Urban Milwaukee: The Store)

East Town Treasures, 4:30 p.m.

Sundays

Yankee Hill in the Morning, 8:30 a.m.

Grand Avenue & Old World 3rd Street, 11:30 a.m. (Also has the added bonus of starting at Urban Milwaukee: The Store)

Milwaukee Riverwalk: Art & Architecture, 2:30 p.m.

Urban Milwaukee members may reserve one voucher for a free tour in June, worth $40, while supplies last.

Claim your voucher for a free June tour.

