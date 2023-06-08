Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Street festival season is here! Locust Street Festival will kick off Milwaukee’s busy summer of live music, featuring the return of the neighborhood Beer Run. Great Lakes Distillery is celebrating the release of its Chicken Shack Rye collaboration with WMSE, and Veterans Park will illuminate with the glow of thousands of floating lanterns at the Milwaukee Water Lantern Festival.

June 8-11: ‘Tootsie’ at Marcus Performing Arts Center

Tootsie is a love-letter to the world of musical theater – one that Rolling Stone has dubbed “musical comedy heaven.” Follow the story of Michael Dorsey, a starving actor struggling to find work. In a moment of desperation and chance, he lands himself a role that will change his life forever. Tootsie will be performed at the Uhleihn Hall at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. Performances run on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m, Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit the United Performing Arts Fund website.

June 9: Latin Night at The Cooperage

MKE Music Night is celebrating its 50th concert with Latin Night at The Cooperage. The event will feature local visual art as well as a live music showcase with performances by De La Buena, Lost Mitoteros, The Braided Janes and Tlalok. The show will begin at 7 p.m. with a solo set by Tlalok. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. To purchase tickets, visit the eventbrite website.

June 10: Great Lakes Distillery Chicken Shack Rye Release

Great Lakes Distillery and WMSE are teaming up once again for the release of the Chicken Shack Straight Rye Whiskey. A collaboration between WMSE’s Chicken Shack Radio Show and Great Lakes Distillery, the Chicken Shack Straight Rye Whiskey is a single barrel straight rye whiskey bottled at 91.7 proof – an homage to the independent radio station’s frequency. The event will include live performances by Horseshoes & Hand Grenades and Chicken Wire Empire, and Central Waters Brewing Co. will be in attendance with plenty of their own tasty beverages. The event will also feature several food trucks. Tickets to the event are $25. The event will take place at 616 W. Virginia St. and doors will open at 6 p.m. For more information, visit the Great Lakes Distillery website.

June 10: Escape From Wiscansin Fest

Who could forget the time that T-Pain rhymed the word “mansion” with the hilariously pronounced “Wiscansin?” Milwaukee will once again celebrate that iconic lyrics with Escape From Wiscansin Fest – a hip-hop event at The Rave featuring an all-star lineup. Joining T-pain on stage is Chance the Rapper, Afro Man and Big Frank. Escape From Wiscansin Fest will begin at 2 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit The Rave’s website.

June 10: Milwaukee Water Lantern Festival

The Milwaukee Water Lantern Festival has been voted #1 Best Cultural Festival by USA Today two years in a row, and for good reason – thousands of floating lanterns illuminating the water as the sun begins to set is truly a sight to behold. Ticket holders will get the chance to create their own unique lantern, and the event will also feature live music and food trucks. Afterward, staff will pick up all of the lanterns, ensuring that the event upholds its eco-friendly policy. The Milwaukee Water Lantern Festival will take place at Veterans Park. Tickets are $26.98 online or $55.99 day of the event. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Water Lantern Festival website.

June 11: Locust Street Festival

The first big street festival of the year is here! Locust Street Festival returns, with a lineup of amazing local music acts, vendors and plenty of food. Also returning this year is the Locust Street Beer Run, a 1.6-mile run through Riverwest with four Lakefront beer stops. Locust Street Festival began in 1976 as a way to celebrate the neighborhood’s defiance against the city’s plan to widen Locust St. between Humboldt and Holton. For more information and to register for the Beer Run, visit the Locust Street Festival website.

June 11: Black-Owned Summer Marketplace

MKE Black’s summer market series is back, starting with a marketplace at Deer District. The Black-owned summer marketplace will feature food trucks, art & crafts, fashion and more. Celebrate local Black-owned businesses at the Deer District’s Beer Garden from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.