Engineering firm HNTB is growing its Milwaukee office again.

It’s the company’s second expansion since moving its regional office to the top of Two Fifty office building in 2019. And it’s just the latest company to buck a national trend towards smaller offices because of remote work and is instead expanding its presence Downtown.

“As an organization, HNTB firmly believes that our performance and culture are driven by being together. As we continue to attract and retain top talent in a rewarding and dynamic office environment, this drives our need for additional office space,” said Ashley Booth, HNTB Wisconsin office leader and vice president, in a statement. “Our expanded presence in Milwaukee’s vibrant downtown area continues to allow us to effectively serve our clients, while providing an environment in which our professionals continue to thrive.”

The company now leases all of the 19th and 20th floors, a total of 30,694 square feet, in the Two Fifty building at 250 E. Wisconsin Ave. It moved downtown from the Park Place business park with 90 employees, added space on the 19th floor in 2021 when it had 110 employees and now reports 125 employees work in the office. The company estimates it could accommodate an additional 20 employees in the current office space.

The employee-owned firm, headquartered in Kansas City, has offices and customers across the globe. In Milwaukee, some of its biggest clients include the city, Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District and Milwaukee County.

Milwaukee isn’t the only place the company is growing in Wisconsin. It also leased space earlier this year in Ashwaubenon, a suburb of Green Bay. It reports 180 total employees in Wisconsin.

HNTB employees only need to look out the window to see their work. The Hop, for which the company provided engineering services, has a station just outside the building. The Connect bus rapid transit line will run down Wisconsin Avenue starting next month. The firm does a considerable amount of consulting on highway projects, served as a consultant on the construction of Fiserv Forum and is involved in the Vel R. Phillips Plaza project.

The 20-story office building, located at the intersection of N. Broadway and E. Wisconsin Ave., had a 20% occupancy rate before being acquired by Chicago-based real estate firms Fulcrum Asset Advisors and Millbrook Properties in 2015 for $9.75 million. The firms invested $8.8 million in overhauling the building.

Built in 1973, the tower has 193,031 square feet of space according to city assessment records. An attached parking structure includes approximately 440 stalls.

An Associated Bank branch is located on the building’s first floor. In 2018, the bank installed a massive sign that wraps around the exterior of the building. In October, the federal Bureau of Land Management signed a 15-year lease for 8,797 square feet of space on the building’s 11th floor.

Several other companies are expanding their downtown office presence or moving into the area. Milwaukee Tool is putting the finishing touches on its first downtown office, Fiserv will relocate its global headquarters to Westown and Northwestern Mutual is overhauling one of its office towers and closing its suburban Franklin campus.

