Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There are plenty of ways to celebrate Mother’s Day this weekend that don’t involve bottomless mimosas or eggs benedict. Does your mom love koozies? Milwaukee Record’s inaugural Great Milwaukee Can Koozie Swap will see koozie-enthusiasts buying, selling and trading pieces of their collections. Check out Milwaukee Ballet’s rendition of Peter Pan, or visit the Milwaukee County Zoo on Sunday, where all mothers get free admission!

May 11-14: Milwaukee Ballet Presents ‘Peter Pan’

Michael Pink and Milwaukee Ballet will tell the classic story of the boy who never grows up – Peter Pan. Let Milwaukee Ballet whisk you away to Never Land with music composed by Philip Feeney and a cast featuring students from the Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy. The ballet will take place at Uihlein Hall, and will run six times. There will be performances on May 11 at 7:30 p.m., May 12 at 7:30 p.m., May 13 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and May 14 at 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Marcus Center website.

May 13: The Great Milwaukee Can Koozie Swap

Are you one of those people that has a kitchen drawer dedicated to can koozies? Check out Milwaukee Record’s inaugural Great Milwaukee Can Koozie Swap, where koozie enthusiasts sell, trade, giveaway or show off their collections. The koozie swap will take place at Promises, where Milwaukee Record will have tables set up to transform the bar into a koozie marketplace. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p..m. You must be 21 years or older to attend.

May 13: Spring Fest at Lincoln Park

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Spring Fest returns to Lincoln Park, packed full of family fun and community resources. The event will feature environmental groups such as Plastic Free Milwaukee, rain barrels and rain gardens and community safety organizations such as Safe Streets. Check out the Milwaukee Police Department’s ice cream truck, and participate in the park scavenger hunt. An origami station will teach participants how to fold beautiful paper creations, and participate in the Milwaukee River Paddle Experience with Nearby Nature at either noon or 2 p.m. Those interested in the paddle experience will meet at the boat launch at 4950 N. Milwaukee River Pkwy. Spring Fest will run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

May 13: Greendale Pet Palooza

Hundreds of pets and their owners will descend upon Downtown Greendale for the Greendale Pet Palooza. The event will feature plenty of eating, drinking and pet-related activities, such as an agility course. Learn what your furry friend has on their mind at the Pet Psychic, or enter them into the Pet Fashion Show. The Greendale Pet Palooza will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 14: Keg Standup at Lakefront Brewery

Lakefront Brewery will transform its beer hall into a comedy club for Keg Standup – an event featuring a lineup of comedians performing an intimate comedy show. Lakefront’s food menu – including the brewery’s iconic cheese curds – will be available to order, as well as a number of delicious Lakefront taps. Doors for this event open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 6:30 p.m. This is a ticketed event for people 21 years and older. To purchase tickets, visit the Eventbrite webpage.

May 14: Mother’s Day at Milwaukee County Zoo

All mothers are special, and that includes the residents of the Milwaukee County Zoo! Celebrate Mother’s Day by visiting the zoo’s giraffe mothers Ziggy and Marlee, or the lioness Patty Sharptooth. All mothers receive free admission, and the zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.