The Week’s Greatest Hits

Vida Boba Cafe Opens On Layton Avenue

1. Vida Boba Cafe Opens On Layton Avenue

Illinois-based chain offers iced beverages and boba, with bakery to come later.

Apr 12th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Entertainment: Packed Weekend of Fun Starts With Milwaukee Day

2. Entertainment: Packed Weekend of Fun Starts With Milwaukee Day

Plus: Frozen at the Marcus Center, chili at the Kern Center and LEGOs at the Expo Center.

Apr 13th, 2023 by Michael Holloway

Eyes on Milwaukee: New Downtown Hotel Approved

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Downtown Hotel Approved

Historic commission endorses revisions to proposed Tempo by Hilton.

Apr 10th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Yes, Protasiewicz Could Be Impeached

4. Murphy’s Law: Yes, Protasiewicz Could Be Impeached

And removed from office by Republican Senate supermajority. But then Gov. Evers could step in.

Apr 10th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Brady Street Hotel Design Approved

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Brady Street Hotel Design Approved

The 11-story building would be only hotel between Downtown and Glendale.

Apr 11th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Iron District Gains More Apartments

6. Plats and Parcels: Iron District Gains More Apartments

Four floors of apartments planned atop existing building. Plus: Recap of the week’s real estate news.

Apr 9th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: Highland Park To Become Harley Park

7. MKE County: Highland Park To Become Harley Park

The Harley-Davidson Foundation offers $350,000 for park improvements and 10 years of maintenance.

Apr 13th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

Back in the News: Wisconsin Center Accused of Censorship

8. Back in the News: Wisconsin Center Accused of Censorship

Eliminating literary art installation in preparation for Republican National Convention?

Apr 11th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Murphy’s Law: 11 Lessons From The Democrats’ Victory

9. Murphy’s Law: 11 Lessons From The Democrats’ Victory

How did Protasiewicz win by so big in such an evenly divided state?

Apr 12th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

New Museum Gallery An Immersive Milwaukee Streetscape

10. New Museum Gallery An Immersive Milwaukee Streetscape

Milwaukee Revealed offers immersive streetscape resembling Streets of Old Milwaukee.

Apr 14th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

UPDATE: Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Barron County, Wis.

1. UPDATE: Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Barron County, Wis.

April 10, 2023

Apr 10th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

WMSE Announces 2023 Backyard BBQ Concert Lineup, Date

2. WMSE Announces 2023 Backyard BBQ Concert Lineup, Date

Bob Mould Band – featuring legendary artist, and founding member of Hüsker Dü – to headline

Apr 11th, 2023 by WMSE 91.7FM

Brewers Celebrate 414 Day with $4.14 Tickets

3. Brewers Celebrate 414 Day with $4.14 Tickets

Offer Available for One Day Only – Fans Can Snag Tickets to Cheer on the Crew for Just $4.14 as They Take on the Detroit Tigers

Apr 13th, 2023 by Milwaukee Brewers

A warm welcome to the Alpha Kappa Alpha 89th Central Regional Conference

4. A warm welcome to the Alpha Kappa Alpha 89th Central Regional Conference

Statement of Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs April 6, 2023

Apr 6th, 2023 by Ald. Milele Coggs

Milwaukee Police Department Addresses Our Officer’s Interaction with Bobbie Lou Schoeffling

5. Milwaukee Police Department Addresses Our Officer’s Interaction with Bobbie Lou Schoeffling

 

Apr 13th, 2023 by Milwaukee Police Department

Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Barron County, Wis.

6. Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Barron County, Wis.

April 8, 2023

Apr 8th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

MARN Art + Culture Hub Cafe reopens with food, full bar

7. MARN Art + Culture Hub Cafe reopens with food, full bar

The MARN Art + Culture Hub, which includes an art gallery, event space, and local handmade arts marketplace, is reopening its cafe on 414 Day, Friday, April 14

Apr 10th, 2023 by Milwaukee Artist Resource Network

Writers Decry Wisconsin Center District CEO’s Imminent Cultural Erasure

8. Writers Decry Wisconsin Center District CEO’s Imminent Cultural Erasure

 

Apr 10th, 2023 by Press Release

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

9. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Pavement work to begin in Zoo Interchange

10. Pavement work to begin in Zoo Interchange

 

Apr 11th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

