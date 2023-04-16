The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Vida Boba Cafe Opens On Layton Avenue
Illinois-based chain offers iced beverages and boba, with bakery to come later.
Apr 12th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
2. Entertainment: Packed Weekend of Fun Starts With Milwaukee Day
Plus: Frozen at the Marcus Center, chili at the Kern Center and LEGOs at the Expo Center.
Apr 13th, 2023 by Michael Holloway
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Downtown Hotel Approved
Historic commission endorses revisions to proposed Tempo by Hilton.
Apr 10th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Murphy’s Law: Yes, Protasiewicz Could Be Impeached
And removed from office by Republican Senate supermajority. But then Gov. Evers could step in.
Apr 10th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Brady Street Hotel Design Approved
The 11-story building would be only hotel between Downtown and Glendale.
Apr 11th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Plats and Parcels: Iron District Gains More Apartments
Four floors of apartments planned atop existing building. Plus: Recap of the week’s real estate news.
Apr 9th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
7. MKE County: Highland Park To Become Harley Park
The Harley-Davidson Foundation offers $350,000 for park improvements and 10 years of maintenance.
Apr 13th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
8. Back in the News: Wisconsin Center Accused of Censorship
Eliminating literary art installation in preparation for Republican National Convention?
Apr 11th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
9. Murphy’s Law: 11 Lessons From The Democrats’ Victory
How did Protasiewicz win by so big in such an evenly divided state?
Apr 12th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
10. New Museum Gallery An Immersive Milwaukee Streetscape
Milwaukee Revealed offers immersive streetscape resembling Streets of Old Milwaukee.
Apr 14th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
1. UPDATE: Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Barron County, Wis.
April 10, 2023
Apr 10th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Justice
2. WMSE Announces 2023 Backyard BBQ Concert Lineup, Date
Bob Mould Band – featuring legendary artist, and founding member of Hüsker Dü – to headline
Apr 11th, 2023 by WMSE 91.7FM
3. Brewers Celebrate 414 Day with $4.14 Tickets
Offer Available for One Day Only – Fans Can Snag Tickets to Cheer on the Crew for Just $4.14 as They Take on the Detroit Tigers
Apr 13th, 2023 by Milwaukee Brewers
4. A warm welcome to the Alpha Kappa Alpha 89th Central Regional Conference
Statement of Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs April 6, 2023
Apr 6th, 2023 by Ald. Milele Coggs
6. Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation in Barron County, Wis.
April 8, 2023
Apr 8th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Justice
7. MARN Art + Culture Hub Cafe reopens with food, full bar
The MARN Art + Culture Hub, which includes an art gallery, event space, and local handmade arts marketplace, is reopening its cafe on 414 Day, Friday, April 14
Apr 10th, 2023 by Milwaukee Artist Resource Network
8. Writers Decry Wisconsin Center District CEO’s Imminent Cultural Erasure
Apr 10th, 2023 by Press Release
10. Pavement work to begin in Zoo Interchange
Apr 11th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
