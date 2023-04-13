Third Space to Present $12,500 to Sojourner Family Peace Center

The brewery raised more than $21,000 for Milwaukee nonprofits in 2022.

Third Space Brewing Company is making good on its promise to brew not just craft beer, but also positive change.

Throughout 2022, the second year of its Pints with a Purpose program, the brewery raised more than $21,000 for local nonprofits, including thousands of dollars for those affected by domestic violence.

The latest initiative, a collaboration beer called One in Four IPA, generated a total of $12,500 for Sojourner Family Peace Center, which will be presented at an event on Friday, April 21.

The project also aimed to raise awareness that one in four women and one in nine men have experienced domestic violence.

“One in four women will experience domestic violence,” said Carmen Pitre, president and CEO of Sojourner. “We are thankful to Third Space Brewing for raising awareness and supporting Sojourner with a special brew named to recognize that staggering statistic. The more that people are aware of the impact of domestic violence on our friends, colleagues, neighbors and loved ones, the more that we can all do to support survivors.”

Sojourner, Wisconsin’s largest nonprofit provider of domestic violence prevention and intervention services, operates a secure facility at 619 W. Walnut St.

The special beer extended well beyond city limits; Third Space shared the One in Four IPA recipe with breweries nationwide, provided they agreed to donate proceeds to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence or other local organizations helping those affected by domestic violence.

What’s Next?

Also on April 21, the brewery will host a kick-off event for its next project, a collaborative beer release with the Little Warrior Foundation, which seeks to find a lasting cure for childhood cancer, with a specific focus on Ewing Sarcoma.

The new beer, titled Swords Up! is a dry-hopped lager that features a new hop called Adeena. The brew has a crisp, clean flavor with floral, pine and citrus notes.

“Swords up is our mantra, a reminder that we’re on the offense in this fight,” said Emily McFadden, a co-founder of the Little Warrior Foundation. “We want every child and every family facing this disease to know that their battle is our battle now. We’ve got their back.”

The April 21 event will begin with a 10 a.m. press conference at the brewery, 1505 W. St. Paul Ave, where Third Space will present its donation to Sojourner. Later that day, at 5 p.m., Third Space will host a release event for Swords Up!, featuring food from Nadi Plates and live music from Jay Matthes.

“While this will be an especially big day for Third Space, community outreach has always been one of the brewery’s core values,” the company said in a news release.

Third Space will donate 20% of draft beer sales from the release event and 20% of proceeds from the Swords Up! lager throughout the three-month partnership. Nadi Plates will also contribute a donation to the foundation.

In 2023, the brewery plans to partner with four local nonprofits — including Little Warrior — for its Pints with a Purpose program.

“We started the Pints With a Purpose program in 2021, and it’s been truly awesome to see the amount of engagement, excitement and support our local craft beer community has shown,” said Nick Cusatis, sales manager at Third Space.

Nonprofits interested in collaborating with Third Space can submit an application for the Pints with a Purpose program online.

