Looking to participate in the No Mow May environmental movement? You’ll want to use the Department of Public Works registration form to avoid being fined.

No Mow May started in England as an effort to create a better habitat for bees emerging from hibernation. A study of lawns in the United States found that flowering weeds, such as dandelions and white clover, support a wide diversity of bees.

But the City of Milwaukee’s tall grass and noxious weeds ordinances could pose a problem for those wishing to let their lawn grow naturally. It requires property owners to cut any grass or weeds more than seven inches tall or risk escalating fines starting at $50.

In March, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic led the creation of a compromise measure. Those that want to participate will need to register and display a sign.

Individuals that have registered before a complaint is made are exempt from the city’s tall grass ordinance from May 1 until June 4. “Any properties that are still in violation after June 4th will be referred to a City contractor and the property owner will be charged accordingly,” says the DPW website.

The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is sponsoring the first 50 yard signs, with participants able to call 414-286-3042 to claim a sign after signing up. Confluence Graphics, 265 E. Hampton Ave. or 414-962-7000, will sell the signs for $12.50 each after the initial batch runs out.

Registration is available online. Participants must visit the Click for Action website and search for “mow” to find the form. Registration is also available by calling 414-286-CITY.

Appleton, in 2020, was the first city in the U.S. to adopt the initiative formally. A total of 435 homes were registered in the inaugural year. Several other Wisconsin cities, including Greenfield and De Pere, have formally adopted no-mow regulations.

“This is more of a pilot for those that want to opt in,” said Dimitrijevic to the Public Safety & Health Committee on March 7. “It will be interesting to see who chooses to sign up.”

Those who do participate must pay special attention when they eventually mow. DPW recommends setting a mower to its highest height to make a first pass possible and to avoid cutting more than one-third of a grass blade at any time to avoid stressing roots.

“Overall, No Mow May is a simple yet effective way for people to make a positive impact on the environment, and to help support the vital ecosystem services provided by pollinators,” says the DPW website.