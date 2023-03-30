Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Gaming fans rejoice! The Midwest Gaming Classic, one of the largest gaming trade shows in the region, makes its return to Milwaukee this weekend! If you’re already in the warm weather mindset, Milwaukee Record’s Tiki Takedown event at the Turner Hall Ballroom will allow guests the chance to sample tiki drinks from some of Milwaukee’s best restaurants and bars and the Milwaukee Bucks are putting on the first-ever sensory-friendly game at Fiserv Forum. And after attending one or all of these events this weekend, don’t forget to vote on Tuesday.

March 31: 10th Annual Milwaukee Blues Festival

The 2023 Blues is Alright Tour is hitting Milwaukee for the 10th Annual Milwaukee Blues Festival at the Miller High Life Theatre. The show will feature a star-studded lineup of blues musicians, including Calvin Richardson, Pokey Bear, King George and more. Doors open for the event at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit the Pabst Theater Group’s website.

Arts @ Large is celebrating the closing of its exhibit “Rituals + Vessels,” a three-month residency that explored using various art mediums to navigate conversations on ourselves, our bodies and our communities. The celebration will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will feature food, drinks and live performances. For more information, visit the Arts @ Large website.

March 31-April 2: Midwest Gaming Classic

One of the largest gaming trade shows in the Midwest returns to the Wisconsin Center this weekend, boasting over 200,000 square feet of retro and modern video games, pinball machines, tabletop games and more. Dress up as your favorite gaming characters, meet industry professionals and check out the lineup of artists performing on the event’s Mainstage. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a seasoned pro, there’s sure to be something for every level of gamer. Midwest Gaming Classic will be open on Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Midwest Gaming Classic website.

March 1: Inaugural Annual Riverwest Radio Spring Ball

Support a local non-profit radio station at the inaugural Riverwest Radio Spring Ball. Hosted by Falcon Bowl, the Spring Ball will feature food, drinks, photo shoots, sweepstakes drawing and more. Make sure you’re dressed to the nines – prizes will be handed out to those deemed “Best Dressed.” Admission to the event is $10, which includes a sweepstakes ticket. Prizes include a yearlong family pass to the Urban Ecology Center and a two-day, two-person pass to Adventure Rock. The Spring Ball will run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin are teaming up for the inaugural Autism Acceptance Night. The first event of its kind at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee Acceptance Night will feature modifications designed to make the NBA experience sensory-friendly. This includes a reduction of audio levels, no strobing lights, sensory and wellness rooms and game night employees who have received training from Kulture City. The Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers starting at 7 p.m., with tickets starting at $37. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit the society’s Eventbrite webpage or Bucks.com.

April 2: Tiki Takedown at Turner Hall Ballroom

Warm weather is still around the corner, but it’s never too early to enjoy a tiki cocktail. Milwaukee Record is bringing back its Tiki Takedown event – a drink competition featuring tropical drinks and sunshine-inspired DJ sets from DJ E.Rich. A lineup of Milwaukee’s finest bars and restaurants will fight for the title of Tiki Master, showcasing their cocktail skills and giving guests the chance to sample and vote for their favorite tiki drinks. Participating bars and restaurants include DanDan, Finks and Morel. The Tiki Takedown will begin at 1 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit the Pabst Theater Group website.