Taqueria El Toro Coming to Clarke Square

Fast-growing Mexican concept operates West Allis taco stand and three food trucks, with two restaurants forthcoming.

Taqueria el Toro is poised to expand again, with plans to open a third full-service restaurant. This time, it’s in the Clarke Square neighborhood.

The fast-growing Mexican concept started as a mobile operation, later opening its first restaurant at 551 W. Historic Mitchell St. in December 2018. Since then, the business has grown to include a walk-up stand in West Allis and three food trucks.

The newest restaurant is slated to open at 2531 W. National Ave., the former site of Gloria’s Cake Shop & Café. The former bakery closed in 2018.

Toribio Perez Martinez, who owns the business with his wife, Delfina Ignacio Josefa, purchased the 1,261-square-foot building in January. Perez Martinez paid $155,000 for both the business and building, according to the license application.

Similar to its existing locations, the upcoming taqueria would offer a variety of tacos featuring handmade tortillas with fillings such as asada, lengua, pollo and campechanos (flank steak, chorizo and crispy chicharrónes). Tacos are available Mexican style, topped with onions and cilantro, or American style, with tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and lettuce.

The new restaurant would also serve burritos, quesadillas, tortas, soup and tostadas, as well as breakfast items including chilaquiles with eggs, rice and beans and tlayuda, a Oaxacan dish consisting of a crispy tortilla spread with refried beans, lettuce, avocado, cheese and salsa.

Perez Martinez also applied for a liquor license, which is currently pending city approval. If granted, the restaurant expects to generate the majority of its revenue, or 85%, from food sales, with 15% from alcohol sales.

In addition to soft drinks, coffee and aguas frescas, the restaurant would serve alcoholic beverages including imported beers, micheladas and margaritas.

Meanwhile, Perez Martinez is in the process of opening another restaurant at 625-631 W. National Ave., in Walker’s Point. The in-progress restaurant is slated to open in June or July, he said, after interior remodeling is complete.

A license application requesting amusement machines is also pending for the restaurant’s W. Historic Mitchell Street location.

The newest restaurant would also feature five amusement machines.

In contrast to the taqueria’s existing locations, the new business is asking for extended hours with plans to stay open late-night. A license application notes plans to open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. The restaurant would stop serving alcohol at the time of bar close.

