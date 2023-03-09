Pilot Project Introduces Brewery Tours

Samples, commemorative glass and behind-the-scenes look at 60,000-square-foot facility in store for tour participants.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

When Pilot Project Brewing moved into its Milwaukee production facility at 1128 N. 9th St. last year, the growing brewery found itself with big shoes to fill — in more ways than one.

Formerly home to Milwaukee Brewing Company, the commercial brewing facility totals a whopping 60,000 square feet.

Pilot Project has spent the past several months settling into the new space, tweaking its menu, adding decor and — of course — making beer and other fermented beverages.

Starting March 10, visitors can get a behind-the-scenes look at the facility by booking a brewery tour. An $18 ticket includes five 5-ounce tasters of beer or kombucha, a commemorative taster glass and information about the origin and history of Pilot Project.

Tours will take place Fridays at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Book a tour for Friday or Saturday online. Guests must be age 21 and over to participate in the tour.

Pilot Project is led by co-founders Dan Abel and Jordan Radke and head brewer Glenn Allen. The “first-of-its-kind” brewery incubator assists start-up breweries with fine-tuning recipes, production scaling, business development, marketing and distribution.

Since its 2019 inception, the brewery has helped launch more than 13 breweries including nationally-recognized brands such as Luna Bay Hard Kombucha, ROVM Hard Kombucha, Funkytown Brewery, Brewer’s Kitchen and Azadi Brewing Company.

Pilot Project offers an extensive and varied selection of beer, hard kombucha and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as a full menu of elevated brewery fare such as polenta beer-battered cheese curds; sage gnocchi; pretzel bites with Clock Shadow Creamery‘s fondita and caramelized onions; and beet avocado salad, as well as an assortment of sandwiches, toasts and flatbreads.

The tasting room is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

