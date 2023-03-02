Let’s Talk Womxn Event Returns March 8

Milwaukee's Let's Talk Womxn chapter invites guests to celebrate women-led food businesses with an evening of food, drink and dancing.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A group of women-led Milwaukee restaurants are joining forces to celebrate International Women’s Day.

On Wednesday, March 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the local chapter of Let’s Talk Womxn will host a gourmet bash featuring food and drink tastings, live music, dancing and more.

Everyone is welcome at the event, which will take place at The Starling, 102 N. Water St.

Let’s Talk Womxn is a national collaboration of women-led food and drink entrepreneurs committed to building economic power. The action-led movement started in 2020 in Chicago and has since grown to include chapters in 14 cities throughout the United States.

Milwaukee’s chapter is led by Anomalous Campbell of Anomaly Catering, Dana Spandet, founder of Flour Girl & Flame, Jess Ignatiev of Heirloom MKE and Marilupe Moreno, owner of Modern Maki.

Campbell, Spandet and Moreno are co-hosts of next week’s event in partnership with VISIT Milwaukee, Melnick & Melnick, S.C. and Sysco.

Attendees can expect to sample dishes from some of Milwaukee’s top restaurants, food trucks and catering companies — all women-led — including Honeypie, Meat on the Street, Hot Box Pizza and more than 20 others.

The delicious lineup is sure to include Flour Girl & Flame’s lobster pizza, as well as gluten-free and vegan-friendly options.

Signature cocktails, tunes by DJ TruStar, a drag show and the opportunity to dance like nobody’s watching are also included in the $80 per ticket price. A welcome cocktail and swag bag with coupons and other goodies comes free of charge.

The full list of vendors includes Anomaly Catering, Batter MKE, BB Cakes, Buddah Luv, Charcuter-Me, Cocoa Tree Confectionary, Cottonmouth Cotton Candy, Delicious Bites, Flour Girl & Flame, Frannie’s Market, Full Circle Healing Farm, Happy Joy Candy Floss, Honeypie, Hot Box Pizza, Joy Ice Cream Social, Kelly’s Greens, Little Village Play Cafe, Meat on the Street, Modern Maki, Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar, Outwoken Tea, Style Pop Cafe, Sweetly Baked, The Real Good Life and Tots on the Street.

Now in its second year, the annual event has grown in tandem with Milwaukee’s food and beverage scene. Last year’s event included 18 vendors. This year there will be 25.

Tickets are available to purchase online.