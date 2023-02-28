BRT Grant Could Fund Downtown Plaza
New $2 million federal grant frees up funds for downtown upgrades along Bus Rapid Transit line.
The Milwaukee County East-West Bus Rapid Transit was recently awarded just over $2 million by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).
This funding comes after most of the project has been developed and would cover some of the cost for the Battery Electric Buses (BEBs) that will run along the new route. The county did not have to apply for these funds; rather, they were awarded directly by the FTA, according to a report by the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation (MCDOT).
The $2.09 million grant comes from the same federal umbrella program that provided a $41 million Small-Starts Grant, which funded most of the $55 million project.
With this new funding, the county can free up an equivalent amount of funds that were on the books for purchasing buses and invest it elsewhere in the project. MCDOT is proposing that the funds be used “to provide additional funding for anticipated BRT amenities at the upcoming Vel R. Phillips Plaza and the Couture Development” in Downtown.
MCDOT officials did not respond to a request for comment on what the funding would go toward at these two sites.
The East-West BRT will run for nine miles between downtown Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Regional Medical Complex in Wauwatosa. A significant chunk of the route runs along Wisconsin Avenue. The proposed site for the Vel R. Philips Plaza, 401 W. Wisconsin Ave., is a city-owned parking lot at the corner of N. Vel R. Philips and W. Wisconsin Ave. And The Couture, a 44-story tower being built at 909 E. Michigan St., will eventually include a BRT station making up the route’s eastern terminus.
The plaza was initially proposed by the city in 2019 as part of a future extension for the streetcar. The cost for the plaza was estimated at approximately $5 million then and the city was also seeking a private developer to build a structure on the site. In 2022, the city negotiated $750,000 for the plaza as part of the development deal with Fiserv Inc. for its new downtown headquarters.
City officials have said the plaza could be built before the streetcar is extended through it. The plaza would be named for Wisconsin civil rights pioneer Vel Phillips, for whom the adjacent N. 4th St. was renamed for in 2018.
The proposal for this funding will require approval from the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, who will consider it in March.
The East-West BRT is designed to be a faster, more efficient bus service, compared to traditional fixed bus routes. To achieve this, a mix of dedicated lanes, fewer stops and traffic signal priority are incorporated, as well as elevated platforms built out with new technology like off-board fare validators and digital real-time bus arrival signs.
2019 Plaza Renderings
2019 Plaza Site Photos
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
More about the East-West BRT Line
- Transportation: BRT Grant Could Fund Downtown Plaza - Graham Kilmer - Feb 28th, 2023
- Transportation: New Electric BRT Line Will Launch With Some Diesel Buses - Graham Kilmer - Feb 24th, 2023
- Transportation: BRT Line Slated for June 4 Start - Graham Kilmer - Jan 26th, 2023
- Transportation: MCTS Unveils New Electric Bus, Brand For BRT Line - Graham Kilmer - Nov 11th, 2022
- Friday Photos: BRT Stations Reshape Wisconsin Avenue - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 26th, 2022
- Transportation: BRT Construction On Schedule - Graham Kilmer - Sep 9th, 2021
- Transportation: Bus Rapid Transit Construction Beginning Soon - Graham Kilmer - Jun 10th, 2021
- Transportation: City Committee Approves Its Part of BRT Project - Jeramey Jannene - May 13th, 2021
- Transportation: MCTS Selects BRT Construction Contractor - Graham Kilmer - Apr 29th, 2021
- Transportation: MCTS Selects Electric Bus Manufacturer - Graham Kilmer - Mar 11th, 2021
Read more about East-West BRT Line here
MKE County
-
Final Estabrook Dam Lawsuit EndsFeb 25th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
-
South Shore Breakwater Could Be Partially Repaired This YearFeb 24th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
-
New Electric BRT Line Will Launch With Some Diesel BusesFeb 24th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
Transportation
-
Airport Will Rip Out Two RunwaysFeb 27th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
-
New Electric BRT Line Will Launch With Some Diesel BusesFeb 24th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
-
Chicago, Milwaukee, Twin Cities Train Could Start in Late 2023Feb 24th, 2023 by Gaby Vinick
3 thoughts on “Transportation: BRT Grant Could Fund Downtown Plaza”
I wish that they would use the grant to physically separate the dedicated lanes from the other traffic lanes. BRT is valuable because of the dedicated lanes. We should protect them to ensure that they can’t be blocked/used by other traffic
The benefit of the transit hub at The Couture will be magnified even more by the full development of the Lakefront Gateway Plaza project connecting the Couture transit hub to the Lakefront walking and bicycle transit paths. Passengers on the BRT and Hop streetcar would then be able to easily access the year-round appeal of the Lakefront, its parks and museums (Milwaukee Art Museum and Discovery World, Veterans Park and Lakeshore State Park), and the many events at the Summerfest ground. This Lakefront Gateway Plaza has been long planned, and these funds could help this key project unleash the full potential of the transit hub as well as the transit lines serving it.
@John December – or that! I feel like the Wisconsin Ave plaza should fall in priority until we’re able to fund the streetcar extension.