The Trade Names Food and Beverage Director

Alexander Schubert will oversee operations at hotel's two restaurants, among other duties.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Trade, a new hotel rising over Fiserv Forum and the Deer District, is nearing completion with plans to open in May.

On Tuesday, The Trade organization named Alexander Schubert as its food and beverage director.

Schubert, a Wisconsin native, brings his background as a chef, as well as years of hotel-specific experience to the new position. He previously worked as executive chef for Granite City Food & Brewery and later, for Marriott Schaumburg. Most recently, he spent five years as Market Director of Food and Beverage for another hotel property management company, according to a news release.

“I am incredibly excited to begin my journey here at The Trade,” Schubert said in a statement. “The promise of lending all focus to one property, especially one so unique, is very exciting to me. My goal here is to develop an experience unlike any other in Milwaukee and I am deeply thankful for the opportunity to create that experience.”

In his new position, Schubert will oversee all aspects of The Trade’s food and beverage planning and service, including operations at the hotel’s bar and restaurants.

“We are very excited to have Alexander join The Trade team,” said Rich Lundt, general manager for The Trade. “The vision for The Trade Hotel has always been excellence, so the search for a food and beverage director had to be highly specific. Alexander’s resume alone was enough to garner our attention, especially with such broad hotel experience, but in conversation with him it’s clear that he shares our vision of excellence as well.”

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Trade is owned and operated by North Central Group (NCG) hospitality and located at 420 W. Juneau Ave., directly north of Fiserv Forum on land that was once underneath the Park East Freeway.

Once completed, the Marriott Autograph Collection-branded hotel will feature 207 rooms and suites — including a floor designed for taller people, specifically targeted at landing the business of the visiting basketball teams. There will also be a second-floor ballroom and two restaurants.

The first-floor restaurant will offer Milwaukee-inspired menu items as a nod to the history of the city. The ninth-floor, rooftop restaurant, Il Cervo, will be an Italian concept. In September of 2022, The Trade hoisted a 4,500-pound pizza oven into the future restaurant space. Il Cervo features a rooftop deck overlooking the NBA arena and downtown skyline, and is set to debut this spring when the hotel opens.