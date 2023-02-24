J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard Sets Opening Date at American Family Field

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard, a full-service restaurant, bar and brewery at American Family Field, is set to make its public debut on Monday, April 3, when the Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets in their the 2023 home opener.

The brewpub space, which was formerly home to a Friday’s Front Row Sports Grill and, more briefly, Restaurant To Be Named Later, is now in its final stages of preparation, following a several-month transformation.

At a Friday morning event, Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president of business operations, gave attendees a preview of the in-progress brewpub — the result of a partnership between the Brewers and The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, a division of Molson Coors.

“We’re very pleased with the progress,” Schlesinger said, noting that the majority of the behind-the-scenes work has been completed. Finishing touches added throughout the month of March will include aesthetic additions such as paint and fixtures.

In addition to serving elevated ballpark fare, Barrel Yard will operate a brewery on-site, with plans to offer some of Leinenkugel’s most popular beers and seasonal favorites, along with craft specialty beers available only at American Family Field.

The large, wraparound restaurant space features a 27-foot bar with 48 tap lines, as well as a smaller bar just inside the restaurant with 16 tap lines.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Barrel Yard will be open year-round. On game days, anyone is welcome to stop in for a drink or a meal, though the window-side tables overlooking left field are reserved ahead of time. The completed brewpub will also feature built-in banquette seating and TVs for game viewing.

J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard Photos

414 Menu

In addition to the upcoming restaurant, the ballpark will feature a new value menu at 12 of its concession stands, as well as reduced prices on several menu items.

The 414 Menu offers four items a la carte — a junior hot dog, junior nachos, Cracker Jack and a 16-ounce soda — for $4 each.

“We take great pride in our food and beverage offerings at American Family Field, and it all starts with feedback we receive from the fans,” Schlesinger said.

Feb. 25 Sweepstakes

Single-game ticket sales for all Brewers 2023 regular season home game tickets start Saturday.

For each ticket purchased between 9 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. Saturday, fans will be entered to win one of 25 giveaway prizes, including a 2023 Toyota Camry XLE, gold parking for the 2023 season, player-worn jerseys from opening day, a trip for two to spring training 2024 and more. There is no limit on the number of entries per person.

Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at (800) 933-7890 or in-person at the American Family Field Ticket Office.

Those who prefer to enter the giveaway without making a ticket purchase can do so via an online entry form.

Sunday Fun-Day Bundle

Sundays have long been a popular day for families to visit the ballpark. This season, the new Sunday Fun-Day package will make it easier for families to get the most of the game-day experience.

New for 2023, a family-friendly Sunday Fun-Day bundle offers four Terrace Outfield tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas and one general parking pass for $59 at all Sunday home games. Up to eight additional tickets may be added to the package to accommodate larger groups.

Also on Sundays, children age 14 and under will be able to receive an autograph from a player, alumni or other Brewers personality. Autograph Sundays will take place from 11:50 a.m. until 12:15 p.m at every Sunday home game from April through August.

4-1-Force Entertainment Squad

Joining the Brew Crew this season is a new group of high-energy entertainers – the 4-1-Force entertainment squad. In addition to dance performances, the group will distribute t-shirts, lead in-game promotions and interact with fans.

The stadium has also enhanced its audio and visual systems, adding colored LED lights, homerun fireworks and a new audio system — the first sound system update since the ballpark was built.

A complete 2023 promotional schedule is available online.