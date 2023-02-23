First GOP Presidential Debate Will Be In Milwaukee In August

Party confirms Milwaukee will play host to major Republican event nearly a year before RNC.

Several prominent Republicans will make a high-profile visit to Milwaukee almost a year before the 2024 Republican National Convention.

National committee chair Ronna McDaniel confirmed Thursday that the debates committee voted to hold the party’s first presidential debate in Milwaukee in August 2023.

It follows a similar setup that Republicans had used when they hosted their convention in Cleveland in 2016.

McDaniel, in an appearance in Milwaukee on Feb. 2, revealed that the debate would happen. But other officials downplayed it as only a potential event.

A location for the debate was not revealed. The last Republican debate in Milwaukee was held in November 2015 at the Milwaukee Theatre.

“We’re looking forward to not only hosting the 2024 RNC, where we will show off our exceptional city & the future president of the United States, but excited MKE has been selected to host the first presidential debate!” said Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Brian Schimming in a tweet.

Only two major candidates are currently in the race: former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. Several other candidates could enter the field including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence.

“I am planning on having a very smooth, lovely, presidential nomination process where we all come together in the end,” said McDaniel during her Milwaukee appearance.

The 2024 RNC will take place in Milwaukee from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18.

The New York Times reported that Republicans also considered the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, CA for an opening debate. No other debates have been scheduled.

The Democratic Party last held a debate in Milwaukee in 2016, where Hillary Clinton debated Bernie Sanders at UW-Milwaukee.