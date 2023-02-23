Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

This weekend in Milwaukee, you can test drive a Dodge Challenger, eat a bunch of bacon at Potawatomi and support the city’s Black-owned businesses and makers – all in one day. The Greater Milwaukee Auto Show will be set up at the Wisconsin Center, showcasing new models from Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and more. The Buy Black, Make History will celebrate Black History Month in Deer District, allowing Milwaukeeans to easily support the city’s Black-owned creatives and businesses. And both Milwaukee’s Best Bloody and Baconfest will go down this weekend – although unfortunately not in the same room.

February 23, 25: MYSO’s Jazz Heritage Festival

The Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra is putting on a three-day festival featuring performances by the orchestra’s Jazz Studies program as well as professional jazz musicians. While day one was canceled due to inclement weather, the remaining two days will feature performances by Grammy-award-nominated trombonist Steve Wierst, Summit, The Bronzeville Jazz Ensemble and more. Thursday’s event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday’s event will run from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to both days is pay-what-you-can.

February 24-June 25: ‘Native America: In Translation’

The Milwaukee Art Museum is debuting its newest exhibit: “Native America: In Translation.” The exhibit features the works of 10 artists who explore Indigenous histories, cultures and representations through a modern lens. Featured artists include Martine Gutierrez, Rebecca Belmore, Tom Jones and more. Jones’ section of the exhibit is exclusive to the Milwaukee Art Museum, and features beaded portraits of community members with patterns referencing their Ho-Chunk traditions. Admission to this exhibit is included with the admission to the museum.

February 25-March 5: The Greater Milwaukee Auto Show

Immerse yourself in the latest industry trends and check out the newest models from some of the world’s most popular automobile manufacturers at the Greater Milwaukee Auto Show. Test drive vehicles from companies like Dodge and Jeep, and shop from a variety of vendors. The Greater Milwaukee Auto Show is open Saturdays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday noon to 9 p.m. The show will take place at the Wisconsin Center. To purchase tickets, visit the Auto Show Milwaukee website.

February 26: Buy Black, Make History Marketplace

In celebration of Black History Month, Deer District is hosting an indoor marketplace that focuses on Black-owned businesses. Buy Black, Make History Marketplace will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature goods from a variety of local businesses and makers. The market will be set up at GATHER above Good City Brewing.

February 26: Milwaukee’s Best Bloody

The Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation is hosting its 11th annual Milwaukee’s Best Bloody Mary contest at the Italian Community Center. Milwaukee’s favorite bars and restaurants will compete for the title of best Bloody Mary – which will be awarded to whoever’s creation gets the most votes. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation in support of Wisconsin’s bleeding disorders community. Tickets can be purchased on the Eventbrite website.

February 26: 414Flea

Over 80 vintage and goods vendors will convene at The Factory on Barclay to sell their wares as part of 414Flea Fest. Billed as the largest vintage-based event in Wisconsin, 414Flea will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission. The Factory on Barclay is located at 1120 S. Barclay St.

February 26: Baconfest

Step inside Potawatomi this weekend and you might suddenly find yourself very hungry. That’s because 102.9 THE HOG is putting on its 11th Annual Baconfest event. Some of southeast Wisconsin’s best restaurants will be preparing classic meals as well as unique bacon creations. Baconfest will run from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit the Baconfest MKE website.