Federal Sweep Nets 114 Fugitives in Milwaukee

A 30-day mass apprehension initiative in the Milwaukee area resulted in the arrest of 114 individuals with a combined 213 open warrants.

Led by the U.S. Marshals Service, Operation North Star II was a success according to agency director Ronald Davis. It resulted in closing 11 open warrants for homicide and the seizure of 45 firearms, $27,600 in cash and nine kilograms of illegal narcotics.

“The U.S. Marshals Service remains steadfast in its commitment to assisting law enforcement and community leaders at all levels to combat violent crime,” said Davis in a statement announcing the results. “The success of Operation North Star II is based on its laser focus on the most significant drivers of violence. We are confident that apprehending these offenders will bring a level of justice to their victims and contribute to the overall violence reduction efforts in each city and hopefully bring a level of justice to their victims.”

The effort was focused on “the most serious, violent and harmful offenses” including homicide, forcible sexual assault, robbery or aggravated assault. The 10-location operation also included Albuquerque, Buffalo, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Jackson, Kansas City, Oakland and Puerto Rico. The broader operation resulted in the arrest of 833 fugitives.

Included in those arrested in Milwaukee is Antonio Jenkins. According to the U.S. Marshals, Jenkins fired a gun into a Milwaukee Police Department detective’s home in November, striking the detective’s daughter in the leg. He was wanted for first-degree reckless endangerment of safety, possessing a firearm as a felon, battery and “sale/possess/use/transport machine gun.” The Marshals Service said Jenkins was arrested on Jan. 13 in West Allis without incident. A handgun and ammunition were seized as part of the arrest.

The operation was ongoing when Davis visited Milwaukee on Jan. 25 to hear suggestions from local leaders on how the agency could support public safety. Davis, in a press scrum after the January meeting, did not rule out that a second Operation North Star was being considered when asked. “I am confident we are looking at providing additional resources and support,” said Davis, without acknowledging it was already happening. The initial Operation North Star in 2022 resulted in 1,501 arrests, but did not include Milwaukee. But last year, the agency conducted “Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger” in Wisconsin, which resulted in 260 arrests of known violent offenders.

A press conference to discuss the latest operation is scheduled for Wednesday morning with Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Anna Ruzinski, the U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

“Working with our local partners, both law enforcement and community stakeholders, allows us to have a greater impact of removing violent offenders from the community. We are able to do this in a manner that is safer for all involved, especially the community. We have forged partnerships that can continue into the future,” said Ruzinski in a statement in advance of the press conference.

Police officers from Milwaukee, Appleton, Racine, Sheboygan and Wauwatosa and sheriff’s deputies from Milwaukee, Waukesha, Manitowoc and Racine counties joined members of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Drug Enforcement Agency to carry out the month-long operation.

