New Tavern For Former Baby Boomers in Bay View

Satchmo's would expand food menu, offer place for neighbors "to come and hang out"

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Times they are a-changin’ — and nowhere faster than the bustling streets of Bay View.

Amid the wave of brand new businesses joining the neighborhood lineup along and near Kinnickinnic Avenue, Baby Boomers, a long-running establishment at 182 E. Lincoln Ave., is slated to transform under new ownership.

As Urban Milwaukee’s Michael Horne predicted in his 2017 bar exam, the tavern’s previous owners have indeed been succeeded by “newcomers in this generational and socioeconomic shift.”

Sam and Ting Burazin — Gen X and millennial, respectively — plan to open Satchmo’s at the address. The new tavern and restaurant would offer an expanded food menu and provide “a place for neighbors to come and hang out,” Ting Burazin told the Licenses Committee on Jan. 4.

And though they may be newcomers to this specific address, the Bay View locals are old hands in the industry. The married couple are also part-owners at Yang’s Egg Roll House in West Allis, according to a license application for the tavern.

After purchasing the 1,584-square-foot tavern, the couple plan to remodel its bathrooms and install new kitchen equipment, according to a license application. Fish, burgers and chicken wings will be on the menu, with a jukebox and seven amusement machines providing entertainment.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The couple are in the process of purchasing the building and property from current owner Wendell Bennett, who has operated the tavern since 2001. The property is currently assessed at $341,400.

Since its original use as a tied house for Miller Brewing Company in 1906, the historic tavern took on several rounds of new owners and titles before becoming Baby Boomers more than two decades ago.

Until its closure, the no-frills, beer-and-shot bar remained one of a rare few Milwaukee businesses with no online presence, yet it regularly received glowing reviews, with local publications taking turns declaring the spot a hidden gem.

Baby Boomers last renewed its license in October 2022 and closed in early 2023, said Bennett, who plans to retire following the transition of ownership.

Once open, Satchmo’s proposed hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the license application.

The Common Council approved a liquor license for the new owners.