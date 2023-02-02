Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County could invest some of its federal COVID-19 stimulus funding into two mental health organizations, pending approval of the county board.

A task force set up to review spending proposals for the county’s $185 million allocation American Rescue Act Plan (ARPA) allocation recommended approximately $609,000 be spent on expanding two existing organizations that focus on providing mental health services to some of Milwaukee’s poorest residents.

The funding would expand a telehealth program being offered by City on a Hill and increase the counseling staff at the Walker’s Point Youth and Family Center.

City on a Hill Telehealth

During the pandemic, according to, CEO of City on a Hill, the nonprofit human services organization piloted using telehealth kiosks to expand the mental health counseling offered by the organization at 2224 W. Kilbourn Ave.

The organization set up a digital kiosk in a private therapy room that connects the patients with a therapist. “And that opens us up to a provider base that’s actually nationwide that can come and provide for the needs of the community,” Serna said. City on a Hill also provides transportation for clients to their facility.

City on a Hill provides services to people that are underinsured or uninsured insurance, Serna said. “We primarily serve an African American population, but we serve both black and brown families in our in our base,” Serna told the task force. “So we found that the level of trust required for folks to engage in this type of therapy is super important, and so we’ve developed that over 21 years.”

The proposal headed for the county board would give City on a Hill $408,831 to expand its telehealth program. Serna estimated that the funding could provide for an additional 500 therapy sessions per year through the end of 2024, or 1,000 sessions over the next two years.

Walker’s Point Youth and Family Center Counseling Staff

The task force also recommended $200,524 for the Walker’s Point Youth and Family Center to add two licensed professional counselors to its staff.

The center is based out of a shelter it operates at 732 S. 21st St., where it offers emergency shelter for 11-to -7-year-olds. It also operates a free mental health clinic and a housing program for young adults.

The organization has two licensed counselors working out of the shelter, and it would use the funding to add two more. One would be embedded with the Milwaukee Christian Center which operates a youth development program out of the Kosciuszko Community Center. The other would be focused on LGBTQ youth programming and work out of the shelter.

“We have had a waiting list,” said Megan O’Halloran, communications director for the center. “We’ve had more demand for mental health services than we’ve been able to meet.”