Spending on AG, Secretary Of State Races Up In 2022
Spending on Secretary of State race 38 times higher than in 2018.
Both the 2022 race for Wisconsin attorney general and the usually low-key contest for secretary of state broke campaign spending records, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign reported this week, with outside funding driving much of that spending surge.
“This is how it’s going in Wisconsin these days,” said Matt Rothschild, the campaign finance watchdog group’s executive director. “Just about every race for every position is breaking a record in campaign spending.”
Altogether, 19 organizations spent $7.58 million in either the primary or general election. The leading outside groups were political action campaigns organized by the Republican Attorneys General Association ($3.11 million) and the Democratic Attorneys General Association ($1.9 million).
The third biggest spender was Americans for Prosperity, which spent $550,000 to support former state Rep. Adam Jarchow, who lost to Toney in the August GOP primary.
Kaul and the four Republicans vying to challenge him spent $6.42 million. Kaul, who had no primary opposition, spent $4.8 million, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign reported.
Toney spent $963,884. Three other Republicans spent $661,013 challenging Toney in the Republican primary Aug. 9.
In the race for secretary of state, total spending in 2022 skyrocketed to $1.16 million, more than eight times the previous record set in 2014, and it was 38 times more than the last race for the office in 2018.
Seven candidates in all took part — three Republicans and two Democrats in the primary elections, and two minor party candidates. The seven collectively spent $872,324, according to the Democracy Campaign.
The single biggest spender was Republican Amy Loudenbeck, with $501,356. Democratic incumbent Doug La Follette, who won the November race, spent less than half that, $229,689.
Two U.S. Supreme Court rulings opening up political spending to corporations (Citizens United PAC vs. FEC in 2012) and erasing limits on aggregate federal campaign contributions (McCutcheon vs. FEC in 2014) along with a 2015 Wisconsin law that raised contribution limits dramatically are among the drivers of the campaign spending boom, Rothschild said — along with “the nationalization of our politics by hyper-partisan super-rich folks on both sides.”
Spending on AG, secretary of state races skyrocketed in 2022, finance watchdog reports was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.
