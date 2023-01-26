BRT Line Slated for June 4 Start
MCTS still must stripe dedicated lanes, add equipment to stations.
The final pieces are coming together for Milwaukee County’s East-West Bus Rapid Transit Service.
The Milwaukee County Transit System‘s nine-mile, $55 million bus rapid transit (BRT) line — branded “CONNECT” — will be the first of its kind in Milwaukee County when service begins rolling on June 4. The service will run between downtown Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Regional Medical Complex in Wauwatosa.
Construction began in 2021 with the elevated platforms. By the end of 2022, all 32 had been built. David Locher, MCTS transportation manager, told the county board’s Committee on Transportation and Transit on Tuesday that MCTS is still working to install necessary utilities and energize the platforms, but they are “pretty much ready to have all the bells and whistles installed.”
Those bells and whistles include four new cameras at every stop, off-board fare validators, ticket vending machines and real-time signs. Procuring these features and the 11 battery electric buses (BEBs) for the service contributed to one of several delays in the completion of the BRT project.
Transit officials said in early 2022 disruptions to the global supply chain caused by the global pandemic made many of the technological features difficult to source. This delayed the launch of the BRT to 2023. Brittany Bertsch, MCTS project manager, said some of the new features have already been delivered and the transit system is waiting until the harsh winter weather begins to wane for installation.
The buses are the Nova LFSe+ built by Nova Bus, a Canadian manufacturer owned by the Volvo Group. They can run 247 miles on a single charge and have a traction motor and next-generation powertrain produced by BAE Systems, an aerospace company based in the United Kingdom.
One component of the BRT line is the dedicated bus lanes. Striping for these new lanes will begin in April and MCTS is planning a public outreach and marketing campaign to educate drivers and pedestrians on what the new dedicated lanes mean and how to operate in traffic along the BRT route.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the East-West BRT Line
- Transportation: BRT Line Slated for June 4 Start - Graham Kilmer - Jan 26th, 2023
- Transportation: MCTS Unveils New Electric Bus, Brand For BRT Line - Graham Kilmer - Nov 11th, 2022
- Friday Photos: BRT Stations Reshape Wisconsin Avenue - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 26th, 2022
- Transportation: BRT Construction On Schedule - Graham Kilmer - Sep 9th, 2021
- Transportation: Bus Rapid Transit Construction Beginning Soon - Graham Kilmer - Jun 10th, 2021
- Transportation: City Committee Approves Its Part of BRT Project - Jeramey Jannene - May 13th, 2021
- Transportation: MCTS Selects BRT Construction Contractor - Graham Kilmer - Apr 29th, 2021
- Transportation: MCTS Selects Electric Bus Manufacturer - Graham Kilmer - Mar 11th, 2021
- Transportation: BRT Secures Key $41 Million Grant - Graham Kilmer - Dec 14th, 2020
- Transportation: County Expects Key BRT Grant Soon - Graham Kilmer - Dec 3rd, 2020
Read more about East-West BRT Line here
MKE County
-
North-South BRT Plans Advancing in 2023Jan 25th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
-
Six Ways County Will Spend Opioid Settlement FundsJan 24th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
-
County Survey Finds Support for Bike, Pedestrian OptionsJan 23rd, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
Transportation
-
Interstate 794 Named Freeway Without A FutureJan 25th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
-
North-South BRT Plans Advancing in 2023Jan 25th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
-
County Survey Finds Support for Bike, Pedestrian OptionsJan 23rd, 2023 by Graham Kilmer