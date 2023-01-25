Sophie Bolich

Noble Catering Will Operate Skylight Bar & Bistro

F Street's catering company starts Feb. 3, coinciding with opening night of 'Evita.'

By - Jan 25th, 2023 04:17 pm
Broadway Theatre Center. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Noble Catering is coming to Broadway.

The catering company, part of F Street Hospitality, has been cast as the operator for Skylight Bar & Bistro, according to a Jan. 25 news release from Skylight Music Theatre.

The bar and bistro is located at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in the Historic Third Ward neighborhood. The previous operator was Sabrosa Café & Gallery.

“We are delighted to welcome Noble Catering to Skylight Music Theatre and the Third Ward,” said Susan Varela, interim executive director for Skylight, in a statement. “We know our audiences will appreciate their outstanding combination of great service, delicious food and attention to detail.”

Starting Feb. 3, the catering group will offer food and beverage service beginning two hours prior to matinee and evening mainstage performances in the Cabot Theater, where Skylight Music Theater holds its performances. Milwaukee Chamber Theatre also performs in the Cabot for two productions each season.

Noble Catering specializes in services for elevated events and gatherings in Milwaukee. In its upcoming role, the group plans to feature a menu of shareable items including Togarashi popcorn, malt vinegar chips and black garlic onion dip and a seasonal cheese and charcuterie board, as well as dessert items such as hazelnut bomboloni and Belgium chocolate fudge cake.

The full menu is available online.

The menu planned for Skylight Bar & Bistro is similar to to one at Gülden Room, a cocktail lounge located in the Dubbel Dutch hotel that the group also operates.

“Noble Catering and the team at F Street Hospitality are thrilled to be working with Skylight Music Theatre and the incredible team putting together a wonderful lineup this season,” said Kaelyn Cervero, vice president of F Street Group, in a statement. “We are looking forward to bringing inspired food and beverage options to the theatre. Our veteran team also specializes in catering and designing private events and are excited to create memorable experiences in such a unique venue.”

Food service is scheduled to begin during performances of the musical Evita, Feb. 3 through 19.

Patrons to the bar and bistro will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations are not necessary.

