Sophie Bolich

Wine Bar Planned for Walker’s Point Plaza

Wine & Roses Enterprises would offer alcoholic beverages, flowers and merchandise.

By - Jan 3rd, 2023 12:48 pm
Site of future Wine & Roses Enterprises. Photo by Sophie Bolich.

Site of future Wine & Roses Enterprises. Photo by Sophie Bolich.

Milwaukee-area business owners are known to get creative when it comes to viable locations for their establishments. In 2022, we saw a popsicle stand open inside a ticket booth, a shipping container bar and more. Next month, the innovation will continue with a wine bar and florist, an unusual retail combination by itself, that is planned for a Walker’s Point gas station.

The new business, Wine & Roses Enterprises, is expected to open at 137 W. Bruce St. as soon as February, according to a license application.

Melissa Kordus, who brings experience from her previous job at 2 Sweet & International Delight, a now-closed hookah bar and Mediterranean restaurant, would be sole owner of the upcoming business.

True to its name, Wine & Roses Enterprises would operate as a wine bar and cocktail lounge, offering wine and other beverages as well as pre-packaged flowers for guests. The business would have indoor seating available and plans to eventually expand its offerings with an entertainment license, according to the license application.

Kordus noted that she expects to generate approximately 50% of revenue from alcohol sales, with the remaining half split evenly between floral sales and prepackaged merchandise. The business has no plans at this time to sell food.

Once open, the business would operate Mondays from 10 a.m. to midnight, Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until midnight and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m, according to the license application.

Kordus, who could not be reached for comment by the time of publication, has yet to file an occupancy permit for the building, which is located within Walker’s Point Plaza, a collection of businesses located within the city block bounded by Bruce Street on the north, 2nd Street on the east, Pierce Street on the south and 1st Street on the west. The plaza houses a variety of businesses including Chubby’s Cheesesteaks, Gyro Palace, Cafe India, Coordinated Transportation Services, American United transportation group, Sanfelippo Auto Repair, W.P. Express, a liquor store, gas station and car wash.

A number of businesses have cycled through the building throughout the past decade, including Sarina’s deli and Times Square Pizzeria and Atomic Chocolate, which relocated to another Walker’s Point building in 2014. The business now operates in Mineral Point under the name Popolo.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Food & Drink

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us