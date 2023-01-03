Wine Bar Planned for Walker’s Point Plaza

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee-area business owners are known to get creative when it comes to viable locations for their establishments. In 2022, we saw a popsicle stand open inside a ticket booth, a shipping container bar and more. Next month, the innovation will continue with a wine bar and florist, an unusual retail combination by itself, that is planned for a Walker’s Point gas station.

Melissa Kordus, who brings experience from her previous job at 2 Sweet & International Delight, a now-closed hookah bar and Mediterranean restaurant, would be sole owner of the upcoming business.

True to its name, Wine & Roses Enterprises would operate as a wine bar and cocktail lounge, offering wine and other beverages as well as pre-packaged flowers for guests. The business would have indoor seating available and plans to eventually expand its offerings with an entertainment license, according to the license application.

Kordus noted that she expects to generate approximately 50% of revenue from alcohol sales, with the remaining half split evenly between floral sales and prepackaged merchandise. The business has no plans at this time to sell food.

Once open, the business would operate Mondays from 10 a.m. to midnight, Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until midnight and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m, according to the license application.

Kordus, who could not be reached for comment by the time of publication, has yet to file an occupancy permit for the building, which is located within Walker’s Point Plaza, a collection of businesses located within the city block bounded by Bruce Street on the north, 2nd Street on the east, Pierce Street on the south and 1st Street on the west. The plaza houses a variety of businesses including Chubby’s Cheesesteaks, American United transportation group, Sanfelippo Auto Repair W.P. Express , a liquor store, gas station and car wash.

A number of businesses have cycled through the building throughout the past decade, including Sarina’s deli and Times Square Pizzeria and Atomic Chocolate, which relocated to another Walker’s Point building in 2014. The business now operates in Mineral Point under the name Popolo.