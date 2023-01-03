SlyFox Cocktail Bar Seeks New Location

In the meantime, the bar's staff plan to operate pop-ups throughout the city.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After six months in business near the corner of Van Buren and Brady Street, SlyFox cocktail bar will vacate its space adjacent to Sticky Rice, with plans to find a new, long-term location.

The bar, which opened July 2022 at 1692 N. Van Buren St., had been subleasing its location and was unable to come to an agreement with the landlords for re-signing, said Andrew Logman, managing partner at SlyFox, in a Dec. 30 social media post.

Although the timing isn’t ideal, the post continued, “the SlyFox team has decided finding a new location is the best decision for the long term prospects of the bar.”

“It’s disappointing to move locations so soon after opening,” Logman told Urban Milwaukee. “But myself and the ownership group believe it’s the correct move to make for the future health of the business.”

During the search for a new location, the SlyFox team is exploring the option of running pop-ups at businesses throughout the city in order to keep the brand alive.

The bar will remain open through Jan. 7, offering specials on its most popular drinks including the SlyTai, Nitro Bulldog and Espresso Cocktail. Known for its emphasis on scratch-made ingredients and creative cocktails, the bar also offers N/A cocktails, beer, seltzers and wine.

A full menu is available online.

During its six-month tenure in the Lower East Side neighborhood, SlyFox made a name for itself as an upscale yet unpretentious establishment. It also became a holiday hangout — offering Hocus Pocus-themed drinks and decorations at Halloween and transforming into SantaFox for Christmas.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

“It has been a pleasure serving cocktails in the Brady/Van Buren neighborhood, and we hope that all of our regulars will be able to join us in our next steps,” the post said.

Sticky Rice, the next-door Laotian and Thai restaurant that often ran collaborations with SlyFox, will continue to operate as usual.

Businesses interested in hosting SlyFox for a pop up can inquire at theslyfoxbar@gmail.com.

SlyFox will be open Wednesday through Saturday, Jan. 7 from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m. each of those last days.

Keep an eye on the bar’s Facebook page for pop-up information and updates regarding its new location.