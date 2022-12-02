SlyFox Announces Holiday Pop Up

Brady Street cocktail bar will be SantaFox for month of December.

Brady Street‘s newest cocktail bar is gearing up for the holiday season and finally answering the pressing question: what does the fox say?

The answer? Ho, ho, ho — at least for the rest of December, as SlyFox Cocktail Bar transforms into SantaFox for the holidays.

The bar, located at 1692 N. Van Buren St. in the same building as Sticky Rice , will be outfitting its space with festive decorations and a tree, a perfect complement to the bar’s forest green decor and gold accents.

SlyFox’s bartenders have been busy workshopping an exclusive holiday menu, which will include both hot and cold drinks. In keeping with its inclusivity to non-drinking patrons, the bar will offer a seasonal craft mocktail menu as well.

Andrew Logman, SlyFox’s managing partner, said he is excited to incorporate traditional holiday flavors such as peppermint and eggnog. One of the cocktail offerings will be Jingle Bird, a riff on the tropical, rum-based Jungle Bird.

Logman’s background is in cocktail creation, and he said he’s lucky to have staff who also enjoy the creativity involved in dreaming up new recipes.

“Both of my bartenders are very interested in contributing with that and continuing that work,” Logman said. “So it’s not all just me. It’s them helping out too. So that’s really nice.”

SantaFox will be SlyFox’s second pop-up this year, following the bar’s opening in late July. For its first Halloween in business, SlyFox hosted a witchy, Hocus Pocus-themed pop-up. Aside from providing an exciting change of pace and an opportunity to experiment with the menu, Logman said the special events have been key for attracting new and returning visitors.

“One of our biggest things is getting our name out there,” he said. “And it seems that pop-ups have helped give people an extra reason to visit us.”

SantaFox will run from Dec. 14-17 and 21-24. The bar will continue its usual installment of Wednesday Doubles trivia, though guests can expect some holiday-themed questions in the mix.

Follow SlyFox on Facebook and Instagram for a first look at the exclusive menu, which will be released in the coming weeks.

SlyFox is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. until 1 a.m.