New Faces in New Places

Gov. Evers Appoints Adam N. Payne to Serve as DNR Secretary
Dec 27th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers
Marquette Business professor named one of best undergraduate business professors by ‘Poets & Quants’
Dr. Kristie Rogers was featured among Poets & Quants for Undergrads’ 50 Best Undergraduate Professors for 2022.
Dec 19th, 2022 by Marquette University
DNR Conservation Biologist Receives National Lifetime Achievement Award
Conservation Biologist Thomas Meyer Recognized With George B. Fell Lifetime Achievement Award
Dec 15th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
Marquette University engineering professor elected fellow of the National Academy of Inventors
Dr. Ayman EL-Refaie has been elected an NAI Fellow by the National Academy of Inventors, the organization announced on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Dec 12th, 2022 by Marquette University
GMAR Announces “REALTOR® of the Year Award”
Tina Balaka of Shorewest, REALTORS® was named REALTOR® of the Year.
Dec 8th, 2022 by Greater Milwaukee Association of REALTORS®
Kohler Co. Names Samie Barr Chief Brand Officer
Dec 7th, 2022 by Kohler Co.
