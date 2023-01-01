Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Jan 1st, 2023 03:46 pm

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

CBS 58 Announces Hiring of Milwaukee Television Veteran Jim Collins as Director of Strategic Marketing

Dec 28th, 2022 by CBS 58

Gov. Evers Appoints Adam N. Payne to Serve as DNR Secretary

Dec 27th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers Appoints Kelly Hays as Langlade County District Attorney

Dec 21st, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

Marquette Business professor named one of best undergraduate business professors by ‘Poets & Quants’

Dr. Kristie Rogers was featured among Poets & Quants for Undergrads’ 50 Best Undergraduate Professors for 2022.

Dec 19th, 2022 by Marquette University

Gov. Evers Appoints Kat Turner as Waupaca County District Attorney

Dec 16th, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

The United Performing Arts Fund Announces Scott Beightol as Board Chair and Five New Board Members

Dec 15th, 2022 by United Performing Arts Fund

DNR Conservation Biologist Receives National Lifetime Achievement Award

Conservation Biologist Thomas Meyer Recognized With George B. Fell Lifetime Achievement Award

Dec 15th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Senator Agard Appoints Senator Brad Pfaff to WEDC Board

Dec 14th, 2022 by State Sen. Melissa Agard

Marquette University engineering professor elected fellow of the National Academy of Inventors

Dr. Ayman EL-Refaie has been elected an NAI Fellow by the National Academy of Inventors, the organization announced on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Dec 12th, 2022 by Marquette University

GMAR Announces “REALTOR® of the Year Award”

Tina Balaka of Shorewest, REALTORS® was named REALTOR® of the Year.

Dec 8th, 2022 by Greater Milwaukee Association of REALTORS®

Kohler Co. Names Samie Barr Chief Brand Officer

Dec 7th, 2022 by Kohler Co.

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Partner Jason Luczak Recognized as Legal All-Star

Dec 7th, 2022 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

Brewers Promote Marti Wronski to Chief Operating Officer and Jason Hartlund to Executive Vice President – Chief Commercial Officer

Dec 2nd, 2022 by Milwaukee Brewers

Gov. Evers Appoints Lindsey Formanek as Vernon County Register of Deeds

Dec 1st, 2022 by Gov. Tony Evers

