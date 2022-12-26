How Ascension Stole Christmas
Shutting down Labor and Delivery Unit at St. Francis Hospital shows disregard for patients and staff.
Ascension Wisconsin and Ascension St. Francis gave a cruel gift to Milwaukee and its workers this Christmas, closing the only Labor and Delivery Unit on the South Side of Milwaukee.
December 16th, administrators told our union leaders, nurses and technical staff the shocking news that the Labor and Delivery Unit at St. Francis hospital would be closing just two days before Christmas. We sat in disbelief because administrators had told our nursing staff just three days before they had a plan to get providers and keep the unit open.
This disregard for patients and our staff is nothing new for Ascension. The New York Times recently laid out how the multi-billion dollar corporation has created a staffing crisis within our hospitals. The article describes how their top administrators got richer at the expense of staff and patients. A former Ascension administrator revealed that bonuses are given for making decisions like closing our beloved Labor and Delivery unit. We asked how much of a bonus St. Francis administrators got for closing the unit.
Our union at St. Francis will not stand for this. We are fighting to stop Ascension from ripping this vital service away from our community and putting our compassionate nurses and techs out of jobs, many who have worked here for over 20 years.
We call on all City of Milwaukee leaders, community organizations, and community members to join us in this fight to save our Labor and Delivery Unit.
On Wednesday, January 4, we are calling a protest outside of the CEO of Ascension Wisconsin’s home. Administrators informed our union leaders that the CEO Bernie Sherry personally called Mayor Cavalier Johnson‘s office about closing the Labor and Delivery Unit. The protest will be at 1520 N. Prospect Ave. at 6 p.m., January 4.
We hope you will join us!
On behalf of the Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals St. Francis Chapter Leadership, we are:
Tracey Schwerdtfeger, RN
Val Gorospe, RN
Mikaela Wojciechowski, RN
Connie Smith, Charge Capture Coordinator
Gavin Rice, Sonographer
Kellie Lutz, PCA
Ryan Haman, PCA
Nadezhda Young-Binter, PCA
