Sam Hadaway was wrongfully imprisoned, city now spending repeatedly on outside attorney to defend against $7.5 million claim.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Drip, drip, drip, the City of Milwaukee keeps approving incremental cost increases for outside attorneys as a $7.5 million wrongful imprisonment claim looms.

Sam Hadaway, who was wrongfully imprisoned for a 1996 crime, is suing the city in federal court. Hadaway has since been exonerated for a robbery he previously confessed to committing. He alleges his confession, part of a murder investigation, was coerced by Milwaukee Police Department members. The plaintiff has cerebral palsy, epilepsy and brain damage.

In May, at the request of City Attorney, the Common Council approved an initial $30,000 for the Chicago-based law firm Nathan & Kamionski to represent the city.

In July it approved an additional $30,000.

Now it’s being asked to approve an additional $95,000, bringing the total to $155,000.

The Judiciary & Legislation Committee, which would review the request, next meets on Jan. 9.

The city’s contract calls for paying firm partners $250 per hour, billed in six-minute increments, associate attorneys $230 per hour and paralegals $100 per hour. The listed partner on the contract is firm co-founder Shneur Nathan. According to court records, the discovery process is to be completed this spring.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s not the only case the firm has with the city.

Nathan & Kamionski was hired in 2021 to represent the city, for up to $100,000 on a $12 million claim by Ladarius Marshall that his Miranda rights were violated by two detectives, resulting in a homicide conviction. That case is still ongoing.

The city, according to court records, had been represented on the Hadaway claim by many of its own attorneys, but few are still with the City Attorney’s Office and two have pending legal claims against Spencer and the city. Those that have represented the city since the claim was filed in 2019 include Naomi Gehling, Yolanda McGowan, Todd Farris, Jennifer DeMaster, Nicholas Zales and Robin A. Pederson. Hadaway is represented by the firm of Loevy & Loevy.