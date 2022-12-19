Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Deck the halls with blue ribbon bows.

We want you and a guest to take a tour of the historic Pabst Mansion while it’s all dressed up for Christmas.

While supplies last, Urban Milwaukee members can claim a promo code that can be used to claim two free tickets (a $40 value) to the Gilded Age mansion at 2000 W. Wisconsin Ave.

“From glitz and glam to train tracks and teddy bears around the tree, each room is decked from tip to mistletoe,” said the nonprofit house museum in announcing the annual tradition. “No two Christmases are the same.”

Built as the home for Captain Frederick Pabst and his wife Maria in 1892, the 20,000-square-foot, Flemish-Renaissance-style structure was designed by Milwaukee architects Ferry & Clas.

The Christmas at the Pabst event runs through Jan. 8. Using the code provided after claiming the offer, individuals must select tickets for a specific date and entry timeslot.

Visit options include a self-guided tour, twilight self-guided tour and guided holiday mimosa tour.

Self-guided tours are available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m on Sunday. The twilight tours are offered from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The mimosa tour is offered at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with an additional 10:30 a.m. Sunday tour.

Claim your tickets

