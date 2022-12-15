Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

We’ve all been there – friends and family come in from out of town, but we don’t know how to entertain them for an entire evening. If you’re looking for something to do other than grabbing a drink at your favorite watering hole, Urban Milwaukee has you covered.

Milwaukee Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker is in full swing, and it’s the last chance to catch this current production of the show before Milwaukee Ballet introduces a new rendition of the show for 2023. Ever wonder what it’s like to stand in the supposedly haunted pool in the basement of The Rave/Eagles Club? The historic venue is now offering Haunted Holiday Tours, granting the public access to stages, dressing rooms and more. And if you’ve still got some shopping to do, check out the Silver Spring Dr. Ice Sculpture Shop & Crawl, where guests can shop holiday sales and check out some impressive ice sculptures all in one trip.

The Warehouse has been showcasing the works of South African artist William Kentridge since July, but is gearing up to close the exhibit this weekend. The gallery is hosting a Closing Reception, giving the public one last chance to check out the exhibit, which features works that have never been publicly displayed, with an emphasis on the artist’s interactive works. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Register for free on The Warehouse’s website.

December 16-24: Milwaukee Ballet’s The Nutcracker

One of Milwaukee’s favorite holiday traditions returns to the stage with Milwaukee Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker. This year marks the 25th and final year of the current production before Milwaukee Ballet introduces an all new version for 2023. The Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky’s score live while over 150 dancers bring the story of The Nutcracker to life. Tickets to the show are available on Milwaukee Ballet’s website and via the Milwaukee Ballet Box Office at 414-902-2103 or at the Marcus Performing Arts Center Box Office at 414-273-7206.

December 17: The Art Bar Xmas Party

Art Bar is celebrating the holidays with a party that encourages its guests to wear festive hats!

The event will feature drink specials, door prizes and live music performed by The Flood Brothers starting at 9 p.m. Art Bar’s popular Mini Art Show is still running, meaning guests will also have the opportunity to pick up some unique gifts for friends and family. Art Bar’s holiday party will start at 8 p.m.

December 17: Haunted Holiday Tours at The Rave/Eagles Club

The Rave/Eagles Club is decked out for the holidays and is inviting the public to tour areas of the building that are normally off limits during events. The Haunted Holiday Tours are self-directed tours of the long-running music venue, allowing guests to take photos on The Eagles Ballroom stage and explore the various dressing rooms. The tour will end in the Haunted Pool in the basement, where hundreds of artists who have toured through Milwaukee have signed their names. Tours will run from 3 p.m. to midnight, and tickets are available on The Rave/Eagles Club website.

December 17: Silver Spring Drive’s Ice Sculpture Shop & Crawl

Merchants of Whitefish Bay is putting on its third annual Ice Sculpture Crawl and Demonstration, featuring impressive ice sculptures as well as holiday sales at participating businesses along E. Silver Spring Dr. Participating businesses will also be doing giveaways, making the Ice Sculpture Shop & Crawl the perfect family-friendly shopping experience with plenty of photo opportunities. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

Black Husky Brewing is hosting an artist market featuring Native American makers from all across the Midwest. From noon to 5 p.m., vendors will set up shop at the brewery. Vendors include Anishinaabe artist Chimakwa Nibawii, who creates and sells paintings that utilize vivid colors, and Liandra Skenandore, who practices the traditional art of Black Ash basket weaving. Black Husky Brewing will be pouring its beers, and there will be food on site. Stick around to the end to participate in various raffles.

December 18: Holiday Drag Brunch

Have brunch with local drag queens and raise money for a cause this holiday at the Holiday Drag Brunch at Turner Hall Ballroom. The event will feature a buffet curated by All Occasions Catering as well as performances by Karen Valentine, Maple Veneer and Shawna Love. The queens will be performing holiday hits while guests enjoy veggie quiche, beef brisket hash, biscuits and gravy and drink specials. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Courage MKE and Milwaukee Pride. General admission tickets to the event are $50, and premium tickets are $65, which includes a complimentary glass of champagne and premium seating. Purchase tickets on Pabst Theater Group’s website.