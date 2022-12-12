J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard Coming To American Family Field

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

American Family Field is about to welcome a new “Brew Crew,” as the Milwaukee Brewers prepare for the March opening of J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard.

The new brewery, bar and restaurant is the result of a partnership between the Brewers and The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, a division of Molson Coors.

Representatives from both organizations hosted a press conference Monday afternoon to unveil plans for the upcoming brewpub., Brewers president of business operations, said the concept seemed like an obvious choice, given the team’s “long-standing relationship” with the 155-year-old brewing company.

“We are thrilled to reveal J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard at American Family Field, with our valued partners at Molson Coors,” he said. “We have worked closely to redesign the space and experience for our fans. What could be better than enjoying a beverage crafted right here at American Family Field and sampling an amazing menu of food options? The Barrel Yard will be a must-stop for fans on game day and also a popular non-game day destination.”

Barrel Yard will offer a full lineup of Leinenkugel’s most popular brews and seasonal favorites, along with craft specialty beers available only at American Family Field. The new concept will also include a full bar and an approachable menu featuring upscale ballpark fare. Come opening day, fans will be able to enjoy a Playoff Pale Lager or a World Series Stout — brewed right at the stadium.

Leinenkugel’s President Tony Bugher praised the Brewers collaboration, calling the upcoming brewpub “a demonstration of the strength of” the partnership. “It’s one thing to have a presence at American Family Field, but it’s next level to have a world class brewery in a world class baseball stadium,” he said.

The Barrel Yard space will see a full transformation over the winter months, with plans to install a three-barrel brewing system and a garage door entrance for a seamless transition from the ballpark to the restaurant area. A new, 27-foot bar is being constructed in addition to the main bar overlooking the field. Once complete, the two bars will collectively feature 48 beers on tap, along with domestic and imported brews.

The relatively small, three-barrel system will allow for an efficient and flexible brewing process, Bugher said, explaining that this size will be key for keeping up with input from visitors. “We’re really going to let the fans dictate how much we’re brewing and innovating here at the ballpark,” he said. “I think there’s always opportunities to expand as long as the fans are dictating that.”

Barrel Yard will offer a variety of ticket packages for game day, including seats at the outdoor tables on Home Run Porch and the Bullpen Tables. For private events, the fully renovated Brew Room, located in left-center field within the Barrel Yard, features indoor and outdoor seating for groups up to 50 people to rent on game days and non-game days.

The new brewery, bar and restaurant will take the place of Restaurant To Be Named Later, which operated briefly between 2019 and 2022. Prior to that, TGI Friday’s occupied the space from 2001 until 2019.

The grand opening date, menu and operating hours for Barrel Yard will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit the Barrel Yard website.

