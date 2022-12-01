Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Fear not the horde of Santa Clauses rampaging through the city this weekend. It’s only an annual fundraiser for the Wisconsin Bike Fed. The holiday celebrations continue, with the Milwaukee County Zoo putting up its Wild Lights display for guests to visit after hours. If whiskey is your poison of choice, Whiskey Fest Wisconsin is coming to The Cooperage, giving guests the chance to try a variety of whiskies. And if you’re still Christmas shopping, Hover Craft is hosting its annual holiday sale, featuring hundreds of makers selling their handmade wares.

December 1-31: Wild Lights at the Milwaukee County Zoo

For the entire month of December, the Milwaukee County Zoo will be decked out in animal-themed light displays. Wild Lights will take place at the Zoo after hours, allowing guests to take a night-time stroll under the stars while they take in the creative displays. Tickets to the event run from $16 to $18. Click here to purchase tickets.

The Historic Third Ward is celebrating Christmas with an evening of friends, family and holiday cheer throughout Catalano Square. Highlights for the event include hanging out with Santa and meeting his reindeer, an old-fashioned tree-lighting ceremony, Christmas cookies that benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities, live music and a fireworks display over the Milwaukee River. Guests can enjoy cocoa cocktails and mulled wine, and can order food from a variety of food trucks. This event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

December 3: Santa Cycle Rampage

It’s that time of year when you’re bound to catch a group of Santa Clauses riding their bicycles, spreading holiday cheer and making pit stops at local breweries. This year, the Santa Cycle Rampage bike ride features two ride start options, giving casual bikers the chance to ride one-half of the 12-mile ride. This event is a fundraiser for the Wisconsin Bike Fed. The Race will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Bike Fed office.

December 3: Whiskey Fest Wisconsin

Old Fashioned fans rejoice – Whiskey Fest Wisconsin is coming to The Cooperage this weekend. The event, sponsored by Shepherd Express, will feature blended and flavored whiskeys, bourbons, ryes and moonshine from distilleries throughout the state of Wisconsin. Learn how certain distillers make their products, and take home a bottle of your favorite. VIP admission to the event runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and General Admission starts at 6:30 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

WMSE is celebrating its eighth annual Big Band Grandstand, a family-friendly holiday tradition featuring an evening full of big band music. The event will kick off with a set from WMSE DJ Dewey Gill, followed by a performance from Gunhild Carling, Sweden’s Queen of Swing. A silent auction will take place, featuring items like Green Bay Packers tickets and Milwaukee Film tickets. The silent auction is currently open, and bidding is already underway. Proceeds from this event go towards WMSE’s studios. The event will take place at Turner Hall Ballroom from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

December 4: DreamBikes Winter Basement Sale

Have a family member that has a bicycle on their Christmas list this year? DreamBikes is having a Winter Basement Sale – the only day of the year that the business allows the community to come and pick out bikes from the basement. DreamBikes has hundreds of bikes that it’s looking to rehome during the sale. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

December 4: Hover Craft Holiday Showcase

Hover Craft is celebrating its 13th annual sale, featuring over 100 artists, crafters, designers, makers and more. Held in the historic Pritzlaff Building at 333 N. Plankinton Ave., Hover Craft will feature plenty of handmade gifts suitable for the entire family. Tickets to the event range from $2.50 to $5, and the event will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.