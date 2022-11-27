Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wangard Partners reports landing 10 tenants at its recently completed office building in Walker’s Point. Known as Eagleknit Innovation Hub, the tech-focused complex was created from a former knitting factory.

The organizations are all tenants of Converge, an “innovation hub” within the four-story building, 507 S. 2nd St. Converge includes a mix of small office spaces, communal spaces and a rooftop deck. More than 50,000 square feet of space remains for lease.

“Eagleknit’s modern layout, ecosystem of innovators and hospitality-focused experience for today’s talent put tenants in a position of natural growth. We are excited to be able to bring a world-class design and purpose to Milwaukee’s innovation community,” said, Wangard president of investments and acquisitions, in a press release announcing the tenants.

Built in 1928, the building contained 107,000 square feet of space before Wangard constructed a 30,000-square-foot, glassy southern addition in 2021 as part of a $30 million redevelopment. Eagleknit Knitting Mills operated in the building for several decades. Wangard acquired the property for $3.51 million in 2017.

Wangard’s marketing website says the “mission for the project has been to help eliminate Milwaukee’s racial wealth divide” and a number of the announced tenants fit that description. i.c. stars provides technology career skills training for members of underserved communities, Gateway Capital Partners provides venture capital funding to entrepreneurs in often-overlooked communities and Forward Community Investments provides low-interest loans for social enterprises, affordable housing and other community development efforts.

Other announced tenants include:

55 Promotion – a promoter of music to Christian radio stations

Geno.Me – a startup focused on creating a searchable ecosystem of linked genetic and medical data.

SpinGroup – a web development consulting firm

Walker Media Group – a technology-first advertising firm

Doodle Hog – a startup focused on providing art kits and supplies to children and adults.

TriMarq – a media production company

CAREDirect – a manufacturer and distributor of digital medication storage cabinets.

As it did before the redevelopment, CenturyLink continues to operate a 25,000-square-foot data center in the building.

Eagleknit’s financing includes a combination of private equity, new market tax credits, historic preservation tax credits, Opportunity Zone funds and PACE energy efficiency financing.

The redevelopment was designed by the Chicago office of architecture firm Gensler and constructed by J.H. Findorff & Son.

The basement of the building is used for parking.

