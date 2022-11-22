Why You Should Be An Urban Milwaukee Member

News outlets are dying; you can help build the future.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s no secret that traditional media companies are suffering. As Gannett announces yet another round of layoffs, it‘s clear the traditional news model is broken.

At Urban Milwaukee, we have a clear and sustainable path forward thanks to our members. No dividends, no private equity buyouts, just the news that matters to you.

Instead of chasing clicks or fickle advertisers, we focus on people who care about Milwaukee. Their membership dollars create a virtuous cycle.

More members means more coverage of the city they love which yields more members which yields more coverage.

We can thank our members for providing the resources for us to hire county beat reporter Graham Kilmer and food and drink beat reporter Sophie Bolich.

Several times a week Graham and Sophie write about something you will only read on Urban Milwaukee. Whether it’s a county committee that would otherwise go unnoticed or a new neighborhood restaurant that you wouldn’t otherwise hear about. They’re also regularly breaking news stories that other outlets then rush to cover.

But to continue to grow our coverage and improve our offering, we need more members. Now is the perfect time to get off the sidelines and join. This week only annual memberships are 40% off for the first year.

Your membership will not only help us sustain our current coverage, but support what comes next. It will pay for people, not profits, solutions-based journalism, not shareholder returns.

It will get you an ad-free website, access to exclusive events and a deeper connection to the city you call home.

Over the next year we plan to add more features for members, scale up our members-only events, give away more members-only tickets and provide even better news coverage. The only way we will get there is with your support.