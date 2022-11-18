Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County’s wastewater disease surveillance system is detecting an uptick in COVID-19, meanwhile, the latest data on cases and testing countywide would indicate declining disease.

Dr. Ben Weston, chief health policy advisor for Milwaukee County, noted that increased levels of COVID-19 are being detected at both wastewater sites in Milwaukee County. “While wastewater is not a perfect measure of disease burden it is a warning sign and a trend to watch,” he said.

As for testing and case data, that comes from a countywide report compiled by epidemiologists, public health officials and faculty from the Medical College of Wisconsin and UW-Milwaukee. But testing data is likely incomplete, as only positive PCR tests are included — at-home and rapid antigen tests are not measured. On top of that, the number of people accessing PCR testing is near all-time lows.

In any case, Weston maintains that it’s as important as ever to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “The best way to be prepared for whatever may come next with COVID is to ensure that you are up to date on vaccination and boosters,” he said.

The countywide report shows there were 541 cases from Nov. 9 to 15. Down from 602 the week prior. There were 112 new cases among children compared to 122 the week prior.

There were 138 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 this past week, and one death.

The positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that come back positive for COVID-19, was 7.3% this past week, down from 8.2% the week prior.

Countywide only 61.6% of the population has completed a vaccine series and 59.1% of booster-eligible residents have received one. Anyone that is at least five years old and was completely vaccinated before June 17 with either a Pfizer or Moderna series, or prior to September 15, 2022 for Johnson & Johnson, is eligible for the booster.

