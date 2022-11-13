Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Nov 13th, 2022 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Transportation: State Picks I-94 Expansion Over ‘Fix at Six’ Proposal

1. Transportation: State Picks I-94 Expansion Over ‘Fix at Six’ Proposal

But smaller Stadium Interchange proposed. Public meetings planned on final design for $1.2 billion project.

Nov 11th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

2. Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?

Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.

May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy

MKE County: Lake Park Neighbors Seek Control of Bluff

3. MKE County: Lake Park Neighbors Seek Control of Bluff

Wahl Ave. residents have already clear cut top of bluff, now want special access to all of it.

Nov 8th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Milwaukee Building New Cruise Ship Dock

4. Milwaukee Building New Cruise Ship Dock

Funding secured, dock to be completed by 2024, to help maintain, grow city’s cruise ship business.

Nov 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Saz’s Plans Outdoor Event Venue

5. Plats and Parcels: Saz’s Plans Outdoor Event Venue

Walker’s Point “eyesore” would become large, two-story venue. Plus: Our recap of week’s real estate news.

Nov 6th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: New House Hits Snag With Historic Commission

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: New House Hits Snag With Historic Commission

Home owners must come before commission a third time with revised plan in December.

Nov 8th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: Crowley Vetoes Historic Designation For Domes

7. MKE County: Crowley Vetoes Historic Designation For Domes

County Executive says county should consider all options, including demolition of domes.

Nov 7th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Twisted Cafe Temporarily Closes After Burglary

8. Twisted Cafe Temporarily Closes After Burglary

Lower East Side restaurant can’t reopen until stolen POS system replaced.

Nov 7th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich

Referendums Seek To Block Election Grants From Zuckerberg, Others

9. Referendums Seek To Block Election Grants From Zuckerberg, Others

Four counties will ask voters nonbinding question regarding election grants.

Sep 29th, 2022 by Erik Gunn

Ron Johnson Appears To Defeat Mandela Barnes

10. Ron Johnson Appears To Defeat Mandela Barnes

Narrow race appears to have given Republican a third term.

Nov 9th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Milwaukee DSA Celebrates Historic Wins on Tuesday Night

2. Milwaukee DSA Celebrates Historic Wins on Tuesday Night

 

Nov 8th, 2022 by Milwaukee Democratic Socialists of America

Design Plans Unveiled for Harbor District Riverwalk Project

3. Design Plans Unveiled for Harbor District Riverwalk Project

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Department of City Development continue to advance efforts to grow Milwaukee’s Riverwalk and expand public access

Nov 4th, 2022 by City of Milwaukee Department of City Development

Supervisor Burgelis Decries DOT Preferred Alternative for I-94 East-West project

4. Supervisor Burgelis Decries DOT Preferred Alternative for I-94 East-West project

 

Nov 11th, 2022 by Sup. Peter Burgelis

WISN 12 Welcomes Mallory Anderson as Live Desk Anchor on Weekday Mornings

5. WISN 12 Welcomes Mallory Anderson as Live Desk Anchor on Weekday Mornings

Anderson to join ‘WISN 12 News This Morning’ later this month

Nov 1st, 2022 by WISN 12

Downer Avenue BID #41 Announces New Executive Director Janet Henning

6. Downer Avenue BID #41 Announces New Executive Director Janet Henning

 

Nov 9th, 2022 by Historic Downer Avenue Business Improvement District

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

7. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Brewers Acquire Catcher Payton Henry From Marlins

8. Brewers Acquire Catcher Payton Henry From Marlins

Send Outfielder Reminton Batista to Miami

Nov 10th, 2022 by Milwaukee Brewers

Preferred alternative announced for I-94 East-West project, Milwaukee County

9. Preferred alternative announced for I-94 East-West project, Milwaukee County

Public hearings scheduled for mid-December 2022

Nov 11th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Elected officials are not immune from city’s epidemic of gun violence

10. Elected officials are not immune from city’s epidemic of gun violence

Statement from Alderman Robert J. Bauman November 8, 2022

Nov 8th, 2022 by Ald. Bob Bauman

