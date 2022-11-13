The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Transportation: State Picks I-94 Expansion Over ‘Fix at Six’ Proposal
But smaller Stadium Interchange proposed. Public meetings planned on final design for $1.2 billion project.
Nov 11th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Back in the News: Does Tim Michels Live Outside Wisconsin?
Family of GOP candidate for governor owns $17 million mansion in Connecticut and kids have attended nearby schools.
May 2nd, 2022 by Bruce Murphy
3. MKE County: Lake Park Neighbors Seek Control of Bluff
Wahl Ave. residents have already clear cut top of bluff, now want special access to all of it.
Nov 8th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
4. Milwaukee Building New Cruise Ship Dock
Funding secured, dock to be completed by 2024, to help maintain, grow city’s cruise ship business.
Nov 7th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Plats and Parcels: Saz’s Plans Outdoor Event Venue
Walker’s Point “eyesore” would become large, two-story venue. Plus: Our recap of week’s real estate news.
Nov 6th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: New House Hits Snag With Historic Commission
Home owners must come before commission a third time with revised plan in December.
Nov 8th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
7. MKE County: Crowley Vetoes Historic Designation For Domes
County Executive says county should consider all options, including demolition of domes.
Nov 7th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
8. Twisted Cafe Temporarily Closes After Burglary
Lower East Side restaurant can’t reopen until stolen POS system replaced.
Nov 7th, 2022 by Sophie Bolich
9. Referendums Seek To Block Election Grants From Zuckerberg, Others
Four counties will ask voters nonbinding question regarding election grants.
Sep 29th, 2022 by Erik Gunn
10. Ron Johnson Appears To Defeat Mandela Barnes
Narrow race appears to have given Republican a third term.
Nov 9th, 2022 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
1. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
3. Design Plans Unveiled for Harbor District Riverwalk Project
Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Department of City Development continue to advance efforts to grow Milwaukee’s Riverwalk and expand public access
Nov 4th, 2022 by City of Milwaukee Department of City Development
5. WISN 12 Welcomes Mallory Anderson as Live Desk Anchor on Weekday Mornings
Anderson to join ‘WISN 12 News This Morning’ later this month
Nov 1st, 2022 by WISN 12
8. Brewers Acquire Catcher Payton Henry From Marlins
Send Outfielder Reminton Batista to Miami
Nov 10th, 2022 by Milwaukee Brewers
9. Preferred alternative announced for I-94 East-West project, Milwaukee County
Public hearings scheduled for mid-December 2022
Nov 11th, 2022 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
10. Elected officials are not immune from city’s epidemic of gun violence
Statement from Alderman Robert J. Bauman November 8, 2022
Nov 8th, 2022 by Ald. Bob Bauman
