Revel Bar Serves 10-Day Suspension
Common Council issued suspension to the Bay View bar based on noise complaints, security incident.
Revel Bar, a hookah and cocktail lounge in Bay View, is near the end of a 10-day suspension handed down by the Common Council. It can reopen Sat., Nov. 12.
On Nov. 1, the city unanimously approved the disciplinary action in response to a police report and numerous noise complaints from neighbors of the bar, 2246 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
Jason Luczak, an attorney who spoke on behalf of agent Haley Pollard and owner Karemih Jabbar-Asad, said that the security guard was let go, and the incident prompted owners to create a plan of action, including a security personnel training guide and other updates.
The plan includes hiring additional security and providing employees with formal guidelines “so that we ensure that the people who are working for us are doing so in a fashion that makes everyone safe,” Luczak said in a hearing before the Licenses Committee on Oct. 18.
A representative of Revel did not appear before the full council on Nov. 1.
The bar has also faced numerous noise complaints, specifically from a neighbor across the street. Five complaints from two individuals have so far been filed this year. The latest complaint was on Sept. 23.
Luczak said the owners have reached out to neighbors in an attempt to rectify the issue. The noise only causes a problem when the door is left open, he said. In response, the owners have taken steps to monitor the door more closely and have changed the position of the speakers so that they are pointed away from the door, he added.
Additionally, Luczak said the owners have eliminated live entertainment on weeknights, installed a new video system, altered the dress code, cut off alcohol sales one hour before close and put up no loitering signs outside. He added that the establishment is “looking into” installing a double door as an additional noise-reduction measure.
Milwaukee Police Department captain Eric Pfeiffer said that since the battery incident in March, management at Revel has been very responsive and cooperative with police.
“It looks like there’s more work to be done there,” Dimitrijevic said.
Common Council President Jose G. Perez concurred. “I don’t think enough has been done quickly,” he said.
The suspension took effect Nov. 2 and lasts through 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 11.
Pollard did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- December 7, 2015 - Jose G. Perez received $100 from Karemih Jabbar
- September 21, 2015 - Jose G. Perez received $100 from Karemih Jabbar