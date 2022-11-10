Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s time to start gearing up for the holidays, which means there will be plenty of holiday markets popping up around the city. This weekend, the re:Craft & Relic market features two days filled with upcycled and restored goods. Indeed Brewing Company is hosting a Latina Makers Market, featuring over a dozen local Latina-owned small businesses. And if you’re a model train enthusiast or have been looking to get into the hobby, Trainfest will take over the Wisconsin State Fair Park this weekend.

November 11-January 15: Beehive the Musical

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is celebrating the powerful female voices of the 1960s with “Beehive: The 60s Musical.” The show features six actors performing hits from Diana Ross, The Supremes, Tina Turner and more while sporting larger-than-life hairdos and iconic 60’s fashion. Beehive has a runtime of 2 hours and 15 minutes, and will run through January 15. For information on ticket pricing and showtimes, visit The Rep website.

America’s largest operating train show will take place at Wisconsin State Fair Park this weekend. A celebration of model railroading, Trainfest features hundreds of booths consisting of train manufacturers and retailers. There’s fun for the whole family – the fest promises activities for kids, free seminars and educational opportunities. Trainfest runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Visit the event website for more information.

November 11: Veteran’s Day Ceremony

The Milwaukee County War Memorial Center will be honoring Veteran’s Day with a ceremony featuring a keynote from retired colonel Michael Williams, the State Chairman Emeritus of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve and the Executive Director of the Wisconsin National Guard Association. A wreath-laying ceremony will take place, and the Milwaukee Police Band and Greater Milwaukee Fire and Police Pipes and Drums will provide patriotic music. The ceremony is free and open to the public, and will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

November 12: Riverwest Co-op’s 21st Birthday

Riverwest’s consumer-owned grocer is celebrating its 21st year of providing the neighborhood with local and organic goods. The event will feature a pop-up serving items that will eventually be served in the co-op’s cafe in 2023, as well as live music, a membership drive and door prizes. The event is free to attend and will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Falcon Bowl.

November 12: Rocky Horror Picture Show

The Oriental Theatre will be showing the cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” featuring Tim Curry’s iconic portrayal of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Tradition for viewing Rocky Horror Picture Show involves dressing up as favorite characters, as well throwing food such as rice and toast. If it’s your first time attending, come prepared for a movie experience unlike any other. This showing also features the Sensual Daydreams cast performing alongside the film. General admission tickets are $12. The film will start at 11:55 p.m.

The re:Craft & Relic holiday market will feature two days of makers, collectors and curators selling hand-made and vintage goods, offering the perfect opportunity to find some unique gift ideas. The re:Craft market puts an emphasis on upcycled and recycled goods, so shoppers can feel good about their eco-friendly purchases. re:Craft & Relic is a ticketed event that will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. The event is held at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex, 6000 W. Ryan Rd. For ticket information, visit the event website.

November 13: Latina Makers Market

Shop for the holidays with a beer in hand! Indeed Brewing is hosting the Latina Makers Market, featuring over a dozen Latina-owned small businesses selling their wares. Vendors include Spicy Freza Apparel, Nostalgia Xicana Mexican Folk, ALTA Cultura and more. The market will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.