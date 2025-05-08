Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Instead of settling for just a Mother’s Day brunch, go the extra mile and treat your mom to one of these fun events happening around the city.

For all the bird enthusiasts, the Urban Ecology Center is putting on its 13th Annual Green Birding Challenge, where teams will compete to log the most species without using any fossil fuels, discover your new favorite craft hobby at the Cactus Club’s Mini Workshop Market and the Milwaukee Milkmen are playing their first game of the season against the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

May 8: Last Call at Crossroads Collective

Last month, it was announced that Crossroads Collective, the East Side food hall that opened in 2018, would be shutting down. The food hall is hosting a “last call” event, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy a last meal from their favorite vendors (at least in this space). From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., there will be $1 bar specials that change hourly. After you’ve enjoyed your meal, browse the Ivanhoe Plaza’s pop-up market from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring vendors like Fresh to Death Vintage, Jans Journey, Indigo Fay and more. There will also be live music courtesy of Police Create Hippies and Mister Brad. This event is free to attend and will kickoff at 5 p.m.

May 8-18: ‘Esperanza Rising’

Set in the ‘30s and based on an award-winning book by Pam Muñoz Ryan, “Esperanza Rising” tells the tale of a wealthy Mexican girl whose world is turned upside down when she is forced to flee to California and work in a migrant labor camp. This family-friendly stage production will take place at Todd Wehr Theater thanks to First Stage and will feature Pay What You Choose, Sensory Friendly and Sign Language Interpreted performances throughout its run. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s website.

May 9: Milwaukee Milkmen Opening Day

Wisconsin’s independent baseball team the Milwaukee Milkmen is kicking off its season with a match against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. All home games take place at Franklin Field, where guests can enjoy typical baseball fare as well as enjoy drinks from the beer garden on site. The game will begin at 6:35 p.m. and the first 500 fans will receive a Milwaukee Milkmen magnet schedule.

May 10: 13th Annual Green Birding Challenge

The Urban Ecology Center is putting on its 13th Annual Green Birding Challenge, where bird-watching enthusiasts will compete to log the most species without using fossil fuels. That means guests will sit, hike and bike their way through either the three-hour Rockin’ Robin Challenge or the five-hour Soaring Eagle Challenge. All competitors will receive lunch, a t-shirt and a raffle ticket. Tickets are $45 for adults and $25 for kids under 18. For more information, visit the Urban Ecology Center’s website.

May 10: The Mini Workshop Market

Find your new favorite hobby at Cactus Club’s Mini Workshop Market, where guests can try their hands at printmaking, candle pouring, embroidery and more. Admission to the event is $5 and then guests will pay between $5 and $20 depending on the workshop or $120 for an all-access pass. Guests will also receive a tote bag to take home all of the goodies that they create. The Mini Workshop Market will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Cactus Club website.

May 10: Kid Boogie Down

The Cooperage is hosting a spring dance party for the whole family. Kid Boogie Down will feature kid-friendly music, lasers, music videos, bubbles and more. Guests will experience a wide range of genres spanning from disco to modern hits all spun by a live DJ. Sugar Spun will also be on site with fresh cotton candy for sale. Admission is $15 for kids ages 17 and under and $10 for adults. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and music begins at 11 a.m.