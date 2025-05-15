Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s patio season time. The weather has been fantastic, and there are plenty of events this weekend in Milwaukee that will have you outside enjoying the sunshine. Lakefront Brewery’s popular Maifest returns this year and kicks off the brewery’s patio season, offering gluten-free bites, beers and more. Bring the family down to Red Arrow Park for Big Truck Day, where guests can explore and learn about Milwaukee’s big rigs vehicles. And if you’d rather stay inside, check out the Wisconsin Card Show, where guests can shop and trade anything from baseball cards to Pokemon cards.

May 16-18: Wisconsin Card Show

Whether you’re a collector or a competitor, the Wisconsin Card Show has something for every trading card lover. Vendors and industry names will set up shop at the Baird Center to discuss and sell anything from NFL trading cards to Pokemon cards. The event also promises athletes like Ryan Braun on site signing autographs. The Wisconsin Card Show will run from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Wisconsin Card Show website.

May 16-18: Milwaukee Metal Fest

Dozens of the heaviest acts in the genre will descend upon The Rave for Milwaukee Metal Fest, a weekend-long show featuring names like Black Label Society, GWAR, The Dillinger Escape Plan and more. While the event features mostly larger national acts, local bands like Surefire will also make an appearance. For an additional fee, guests can also participate in meet and greets with Devin Townsend, Pentagram and Wolves in the Throne Room. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit The Rave’s website.

May 17: The Newport’s 20th Anniversary Block Party

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Bay View bar The Newport is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a block party. From 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., guests can enjoy live music, local vendors, food and more right outside of the bar. The event is also doubling as a fundraiser for the Bay View Community Center, WMSE and the Bay View Lions Club.

May 17: Big Truck Day

Big Truck Day is back for its fourth year, this time promising even more trucks and free gifts in celebration of National Public Works Week. Milwaukee’s big rig vehicles will park outside of Red Arrow Park and give families the opportunity to explore inside as well as meet the folks who drive them. The first 1,000 kids will receive child-sized construction hats and goodie bags. Families will also have the opportunity to meet two “Hero Pups,” and the City of Milwaukee’s forestry team will have a tree-climbing demo and a $5 tropical plant sale. Big Truck Day will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 17: Celebrate Diversity at Milwaukee County Zoo

Home to over 340 species, the Milwaukee County Zoo is no stranger to diversity. The zoo is celebrating that fact with an event focusing on increasing our connection to nature and community. Guests can embark on a Wisconsin Forest Safari and learn about the biodiversity of the zoo’s grounds. Take home a white spruce sapling to plant in your yard, and check out the Sustainability Market, where vendors like Brew City Bruisers, AAB Crafts and Gifts and Bronzeville Collective will sell their wares. Celebrate Diversity activities are included in the admission price of the Milwaukee County Zoo. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 18: Maifest

Lakefront Brewery is putting on its fourth annual Maifest, the Midwest’s largest gluten-free food festival. The event will also mark the opening of the brewery’s expansive patio for the season. This year’s Maifest will feature over 30 vendors selling gluten-free food items as well as nine food trucks also serving exclusively gluten-free menu items. Lakefront Brewery’s CurdWagon will also be open and serving gluten-free cheese curds. And the gluten-free options don’t stop there – the brewery will be pouring all of its usual gluten-free options as well as some specialty cask beers and Bloody Marys. Maifest is free to attend and will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.