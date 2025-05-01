Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Feeling blue after the Milwaukee Bucks playoffs loss? There’s plenty of events happening this weekend to help cheer you up.

The Milwaukee Film Festival is running for another week filled with independent films and the Milwaukee Art Museum is opening its latest exhibit that will feature Hispanic artists from the Renaissance and Baroque eras. The Milwaukee Public Market is hosting its first-ever Festival of Flowers, and the UMOS Cinco de Mayo Carnival will celebrate all weekend long.

May 1-May 8: Milwaukee Film Festival

One of the nation’s most well-attended film festivals is back for another year. The Milwaukee Film Festival will present over 200 films ranging from documentaries about the Wisconsin Dells to foreign thrillers. Fan favorite short film programming like The Best Damn F*@ing Midnight Program Ever and Lets Get Animated have also returned. The Milwaukee Film Festival will take place at both the Oriental Theatre and the Downer Theatre. For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Film Festival website.

May 2-July 27: ‘The Brilliance of the Spanish World: El Greco, Velazquez, Zurbaran

The Milwaukee Art Museum is opening its newest exhibit: The Brilliance of the Spanish World: El Greco, Velazquez, Zurbaran. The gallery will feature more than 50 paintings by iconic Hispanic artists from the Renaissance and Baroque eras. Guests can expect to see beautiful depictions of saints and biblical scenes as well as portraits of wealthy and infamous characters. Access to this gallery is included with the price of admission to the Milwaukee Art Museum. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Art Museum’s website.

May 2-4: UMOS Cinco de Mayo Weekend Carnival

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with UMOS all weekend at the Family Fun Carnival. Enjoy a variety of rides and games suitable for the entire family, and check out a variety of food trucks and Cinco de Mayo-related shows. The carnival will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Guests can purchase wristbands that allow unlimited access to rides for $35.

May 3: Festival of Flowers

The Milwaukee Public Market is putting on its inaugural Festival of Flowers event. The Riverwalk Commons will packed with flowers, free activities and entertainment from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can purchase flowers while listening to live music and enjoying seasonal beverages. Festival of Flowers is free to attend. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Public Market’s website.

May 4: 414Flea Market

414Flea Market will be setting up shop at Zocalo Food Park, running parallel with the park’s Cinco de Mayo celebration. Check out dozens of local vendors selling handmade goods, vintage finds and more. Zocalo Food Park’s various businesses will be open and a DJ will be on site spinning some tunes. 414Flea Market is free to attend and will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 4: Wisconsin Bridal & Wedding Expo

Need some inspiration while you prepare for that special day? The Wisconsin Bridal & Wedding Expo will host dozens of companies that can help with planning catering, photos, honeymoons and more. Check out the event planning seminar or sample some food from potential caterers. Nervous about the first dance? There are dance lessons available as well. Tickets are $10 for adults and children ages 16 and under will be admitted for free. The Wisconsin Bridal & Wedding Expo will run at the Baird Center from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.