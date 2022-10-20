Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

If you’re one of the Milwaukeeans who has already caved and turned on their heat, you’ll be pleased to know this weekend could feel like summer all over again. Which means it’ll be a great time to get out and enjoy some fall-themed events. Check out Boo at the Zoo, a Halloween-themed walking event that will give attendees a chance to experience the zoo at sunset. And a Milwaukee staple for Italian sandwiches is celebrating its 20th birthday with an outdoor event featuring live music and more. Or if you prefer an indoor event — and you’re a fan of Studio Ghibli’s fantastical animated films — a Bay View bar is inviting fans to dress up and come check out cocktails and art inspired by the studio’s movies.

October 20-23: Studio Ghibli Pop-Up

Transport yourself into the whimsical lands of Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro at The Sugar Maple‘s Studio Ghibli themed pop-up. The entire bar will be decked out in Studio Ghibli inspired decorations, and the walls be filled with local art inspired by the studio’s animated films. Costumes are encouraged, and there will be a contest held on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

The Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival returns for its seventh rendition with a weekend packed full of films from all over the world that open discussions about Muslims and the Muslim world. Each day, the Oriental Theater will be showing at least one film, including works by Nausheen Dadabhoy and Tarik Saleh. For a complete list of scheduled films and showtimes, click here.

October 21: Spooky Science Party at Science & Surplus

Milwaukee’s favorite oddities shop, American Science & Surplus, is hosting a Halloween-themed party. The free event promises “freaky fire frolics,” “hair-raising electricity” and “creepy science magic,” and is sure to be fun for the entire family. The event is free and will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

October 21: Oak Creek Fall Festival

Oak Creek’s Drexel Town Square is celebrating its annual harvest tradition with the Oak Creek Fall Festival. The event will feature plenty of vendors, a giant inflatable corn maze, a pumpkin decorating contest and more! The festival is packed with family-friendly activities such as a petting zoo, face painting, caricatures and more. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Milwaukee County Zoo is getting spooky this weekend with its Boo at the Zoo event. As the sun begins to set, the zoo will come to life with Halloween-themed decorations, such as freshly-carved jack-o-lanterns lining the walkway.

October 23: Nessun Dorma 20th Anniversary

Nessun Dorma, the Riverwest restaurant that’s home to some of the city’s best Italian sandwiches, is celebrating its 20th birthday this weekend. The outdoor event will feature good food, live music and a special firkin. The event is free to attend and will begin at 3 p.m.